BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)

BILLERUDKORSNÄS AB (PUBL)

(BILL)
BillerudKorsnäs : Invitation to webcasted telephone conference – Q1 2021

04/13/2021 | 09:52am EDT
BillerudKorsnäs' interim report for the first quarter 2021 will be published on Tuesday 27 April at around 07.00 CET.

BillerudKorsnäs' President and CEO Christoph Michalski and CFO Ivar Vatne will present the interim report via a webcasted telephone conference on the same day at 9.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wbygpqig. To participate via telephone and thereby be able to ask questions, please use any of the following telephone numbers and pin code 868 544 95#.

Swedish number: +46 8 566 426 51
UK number: +44 333 300 08 04
US number: +1 631 913 14 22

The presentation material will be available at BillerudKorsnäs' website.

Welcome!

For further information, please contact:
Lena Schattauer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 553 335 10

Disclaimer

BillerudKorsnäs AB published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
