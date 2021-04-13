BillerudKorsnäs : Invitation to webcasted telephone conference – Q1 2021

BillerudKorsnäs' interim report for the first quarter 2021 will be published on Tuesday 27 April at around 07.00 CET.

BillerudKorsnäs' President and CEO Christoph Michalski and CFO Ivar Vatne will present the interim report via a webcasted telephone conference on the same day at 9.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wbygpqig. To participate via telephone and thereby be able to ask questions, please use any of the following telephone numbers and pin code 868 544 95#.

Swedish number: +46 8 566 426 51

UK number: +44 333 300 08 04

US number: +1 631 913 14 22

The presentation material will be available at BillerudKorsnäs' website.

Lena Schattauer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 553 335 10