Billington Holdings Plc is a holding company, which provides management services to its subsidiaries. The Company's segments include Structural Steelwork and Safety Solutions. It operates as a designer, manufacturer, and installer of structural steelwork through its subsidiaries Billington Structures Limited and Peter Marshall Steel Stairs Limited, and as a supplier of safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry, through its subsidiary Easi-Edge Limited, as well as providing site hoarding systems through Hoard-it Limited. Billington Structures Limited is a structural steelwork contractor. Peter Marshall Steel Stairs Limited is a specialist designer, fabricator and installer of steel staircases, balustrade systems and secondary steelwork. Easi-Edge Limited is a site safety solutions provider of perimeter edge protection and fall prevention systems for hire within the construction industry. Hoard-it Limited produces a range of re-usable temporary hoarding solutions.