    BILN   GB0000332667

BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

(BILN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/13 11:35:07 am EDT
227.00 GBX   -2.58%
Billington : 13 | 04 | 2022Machinery Investment

04/13/2022 | 11:58am EDT
Machinery Investment
Published on:08 | 04 | 2022

Continuing the investment in our facilities, the installation of the new FICEP Gemini machine is underway.

Work includes extending the bed to 18 metres and the installation of a second bridge whilst refurbishing the existing machine.

The Gemini is the complete plate processor solution, handling from light to heavy plates for thermal cutting, marking, drilling, tapping, milling and bevelling. The addition of the second machine will help to optimise productivity.

Disclaimer

Billington Holdings plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 15:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 82,0 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2021 0,90 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2021 6,90 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 28,2 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 50,6%
Managers and Directors
Mark Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Trevor Michael Taylor Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stuart Gordon Non-Executive Director
Alexander Wolfang Ospelt Non-Executive Director
Ian Michael Lawson Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC-0.85%37
VINCI-2.15%55 470
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.60%39 083
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.78%32 276
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.86%25 091
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED2.83%20 878