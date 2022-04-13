Billington : 13 | 04 | 2022Machinery Investment

Continuing the investment in our facilities, the installation of the new FICEP Gemini machine is underway.
Work includes extending the bed to 18 metres and the installation of a second bridge whilst refurbishing the existing machine.
The Gemini is the complete plate processor solution, handling from light to heavy plates for thermal cutting, marking, drilling, tapping, milling and bevelling. The addition of the second machine will help to optimise productivity.
