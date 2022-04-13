Billington : 13 | 04 | 2022NSC Feature – Isle of Man Ferry Terminal

We are delighted to be featured in the April edition of the New Steel Construction (NSC) magazine for the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal, Liverpool.
Billington Structures is fabricating, supplying and erecting over 270 tonnes of structural steelwork for this project. The majority of the tonnage is required for the main terminal building, with the remainder needed for three smaller structures: a security building, a check-in structure, and a staff facility.
Billington Holdings plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.