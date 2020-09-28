Log in
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

(BILN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billington : 2020 Interim Accounts

09/28/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Billington Holdings Plc

Interim Report and Accounts 2020

Billington Holdings Plc

Directors

I. M. Lawson - Non Executive Chairman

S. J. Wardell - Non Executive Director

J. S. Gordon - Non Executive Director

Dr. A. W. Ospelt - Non Executive Director

M. Smith - Chief Executive

T. M. Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

D. P. Kemplay

Registered Office

Billington Holdings Plc,

Steel House,

Barnsley Road,

Wombwell,

Barnsley, S73 8DS

e-mail:info@billington-holdings.plc.uk

web: www.billington-holdings.plc.uk

Registrar and Main Transfer Office

Link Asset Services,

Northern House,

Woodsome Park, Fenay Bridge,

Huddersfield, HD8 0GA

Nominated Advisor and Broker

WH Ireland Limited,

Royal House, 28 Sovereign Street

Leeds, LS1 4BJ

Auditors

Grant Thornton UK LLP,

Statutory Auditor,

Chartered Accountants,

1 Holly Street,

Sheffield, S1 2GT

Bankers

HSBC Bank plc, 33 Park Row Leeds, LS1 1LD

Solicitors

Walker Morris LLP,

33 Wellington Street,

Leeds, LS1 4DL

Interim results and the accompanying announcement to the London Stock Exchange will be available from the Company's website (www.billington-holdings.plc.uk). Dealings permitted on Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

Registered in England and Wales, Company No. 02402219.

Condensed consolidated interim income statement

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Six months

Six months

Twelve months

to 30 June

to 30 June

to 31 December

2020

2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Continuing operations

Revenue, excluding movements in work in progress

33,888

48,352

108,357

Decrease in work in progress

(1,110)

(1,204)

(3,446)

Revenue

32,778

47,148

104,911

Raw material and consumables

20,524

31,855

73,995

Other external charges

1,719

1,906

3,621

Staff costs

7,605

8,304

16,700

Depreciation

979

862

1,814

Other operating charges

1,341

1,536

2,845

32,168

44,463

98,975

Group operating profit

610

2,685

5,936

Share of post tax profit in joint ventures

-

-

-

Total operating profit

610

2,685

5,936

Net finance income/(expense)

4

(6)

(5)

Profit before tax

614

2,679

5,931

Tax

(117)

(531)

(1,135)

Profit for the period from continuing operations and

attributable to equity holders of the parent company

497

2,148

4,796

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) from continuing

operations

4.1 p

17.8 p

39.8 p

Earnings per ordinary share has been calculated on the basis of the result for the period after tax, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue in the period, excluding those held in the ESOP Trust, of 12,064,500. The comparatives are calculated by reference to the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue which were 12,040,608 for the period to 30 June 2019 and 12,052,554 for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

Six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Six months

Six months

Twelve months

to 30 June

to 30 June

to 31 December

2020

2019

2019

£'000

£'000

£'000

Profit for the period

497

2,148

4,796

Other comprehensive income

Remeasurement of net defined benefit surplus

-

-

581

Movement on deferred tax relating to pension liability

-

-

(98)

Cash flow hedging - current year profit

-

514

831

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

514

1,314

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable

to equity holders of the parent company

497

2,662

6,110

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Billington Holdings plc published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 16:14:00 UTC
