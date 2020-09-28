Billington : 2020 Interim Accounts

Interim results and the accompanying announcement to the London Stock Exchange will be available from the Company's website (www.billington-holdings.plc.uk). Dealings permitted on Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

Condensed consolidated interim income statement
Six months ended 30 June 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Six months
Six months
Twelve months
to 30 June
to 30 June
to 31 December
2020
2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Continuing operations
Revenue, excluding movements in work in progress
33,888
48,352
108,357
Decrease in work in progress
(1,110)
(1,204)
(3,446)
Revenue
32,778
47,148
104,911
Raw material and consumables
20,524
31,855
73,995
Other external charges
1,719
1,906
3,621
Staff costs
7,605
8,304
16,700
Depreciation
979
862
1,814
Other operating charges
1,341
1,536
2,845
32,168
44,463
98,975
Group operating profit
610
2,685
5,936
Share of post tax profit in joint ventures
-
-
-
Total operating profit
610
2,685
5,936
Net finance income/(expense)
4
(6)
(5)
Profit before tax
614
2,679
5,931
Tax
(117)
(531)
(1,135)
Profit for the period from continuing operations and
attributable to equity holders of the parent company
497
2,148
4,796
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) from continuing
operations
4.1 p
17.8 p
39.8 p
Earnings per ordinary share has been calculated on the basis of the result for the period after tax, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue in the period, excluding those held in the ESOP Trust, of 12,064,500. The comparatives are calculated by reference to the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue which were 12,040,608 for the period to 30 June 2019 and 12,052,554 for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
Six months ended 30 June 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Six months
Six months
Twelve months
to 30 June
to 30 June
to 31 December
2020
2019
2019
£'000
£'000
£'000
Profit for the period
497
2,148
4,796
Other comprehensive income
Remeasurement of net defined benefit surplus
-
-
581
Movement on deferred tax relating to pension liability
-
-
(98)
Cash flow hedging - current year profit
-
514
831
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
514
1,314
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable
to equity holders of the parent company
497
2,662
6,110
