Billington : 2020 Interim Accounts

Interim results Billington Holdings plc

Condensed consolidated interim income statement Six months ended 30 June 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months Six months Twelve months to 30 June to 30 June to 31 December 2020 2019 2019 £'000 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Revenue, excluding movements in work in progress 33,888 48,352 108,357 Decrease in work in progress (1,110) (1,204) (3,446) Revenue 32,778 47,148 104,911 Raw material and consumables 20,524 31,855 73,995 Other external charges 1,719 1,906 3,621 Staff costs 7,605 8,304 16,700 Depreciation 979 862 1,814 Other operating charges 1,341 1,536 2,845 32,168 44,463 98,975 Group operating profit 610 2,685 5,936 Share of post tax profit in joint ventures - - - Total operating profit 610 2,685 5,936 Net finance income/(expense) 4 (6) (5) Profit before tax 614 2,679 5,931 Tax (117) (531) (1,135) Profit for the period from continuing operations and attributable to equity holders of the parent company 497 2,148 4,796 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) from continuing operations 4.1 p 17.8 p 39.8 p

Earnings per ordinary share has been calculated on the basis of the result for the period after tax, divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue in the period, excluding those held in the ESOP Trust, of 12,064,500. The comparatives are calculated by reference to the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue which were 12,040,608 for the period to 30 June 2019 and 12,052,554 for the year ended 31 December 2020.