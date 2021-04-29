Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Billington Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILN   GB0000332667

BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

(BILN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/29 04:44:57 am
341 GBX   +2.10%
07:42aBILLINGTON  : 29 | 04 | 2021Tekla model
PU
06:56aBILLINGTON  : 29 | 04 | 2021March Fundraising
PU
05:43aBILLINGTON  : 29 | 04 | 2021Spotlight on… Stair Graphics
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billington : 29 | 04 | 2021Tekla model

04/29/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here is just one example of the fantastic work our Apprentice Draughtsmen are creating for our clients.

Using Tekla software, the model shows an external escape stair we recently supplied to a client with vertical infill balustrade. It really does make the project come to life!

Contact us to find out more information about the products and services we offer.

Disclaimer

Billington Holdings plc published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 11:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
07:42aBILLINGTON  : 29 | 04 | 2021Tekla model
PU
06:56aBILLINGTON  : 29 | 04 | 2021March Fundraising
PU
05:43aBILLINGTON  : 29 | 04 | 2021Spotlight on… Stair Graphics
PU
04/28BILLINGTON  : 28 | 04 | 2021Corimpex the Pigeon
PU
04/28BILLINGTON  : 28 | 04 | 2021March Fundraising
PU
04/26SolarWinds, Microsoft Hacks Prompt Focus on Zero-Trust Security
DJ
04/13BILLINGTON  : Earnings Flash (BILN.L) BILLINGTON Posts FY20 Revenue GBP66M
MT
04/13BILLINGTON  : Earnings Flash (BILN.L) BILLINGTON Posts FY20 EPS GBX11.30
MT
01/26BILLINGTON  : 25 | 01 | 2021easi-edge ‘Go Green' for Macmillan
PU
01/25BILLINGTON  : 25 | 01 | 2021Shafton ‘Go Green' for Macmillan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 40,3 M 56,0 M 56,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Billington Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 375,00 GBX
Last Close Price 334,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Trevor Michael Taylor Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stuart Gordon Non-Executive Director
Alexander Wolfang Ospelt Non-Executive Director
Ian Michael Lawson Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC7.05%56
VINCI10.78%61 613
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%32 194
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.80%25 928
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.76%22 231
FERROVIAL, S.A.1.90%20 402
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ