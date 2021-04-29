Billington : 29 | 04 | 2021Tekla model

Here is just one example of the fantastic work our Apprentice Draughtsmen are creating for our clients.
Using Tekla software, the model shows an external escape stair we recently supplied to a client with vertical infill balustrade. It really does make the project come to life!
Contact us to find out more information about the products and services we offer.
Disclaimer
Billington Holdings plc published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 11:41:02 UTC.