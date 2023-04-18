Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Billington Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILN   GB0000332667

BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

(BILN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:03:22 2023-04-18 am EDT
383.00 GBX   -3.04%
Billington profit multiplies; declares largest ever dividend

04/18/2023 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Billington Holdings PLC on Tuesday said revenue was up, as pretax profit surged due to large contracts and increased efficiency.

The Barnsley, England-based structural steel and engineering activities firm reported revenue of GBP86.6 million in 2022, increasing 4.7% from GBP82.7 million in 2021.

Billington said the firm's results are "significantly ahead" of its expectations at the start of the year.

Pretax profit was GBP5.8 million, multiplying from from GBP200,000 a year ago. The firm said the increase in profit was due to the completion of larger contracts in "robust market sectors", as well as improved efficiency.

The firm declared its largest ever dividend of 15.5 pence per share, multiplying from 3.0p per share in 2021.

Looking ahead, Billington said that despite macroeconomic headwinds, notably the effect of the war in Ukraine on material availability, it is seeing a "consistent stream of opportunities at improved margins and have a very healthy order book."

Chief Executive Mark Smith said: "Continued delivery across the Group of our capital investment programme has shown significant efficiency gains. The resolution of some outstanding legacy contracts, combined with the delivery of high quality, large contracts in robust market sectors have all assisted in 2022 being a successful year for Billington.

"While being mindful of the uncertain economic outlook for the UK, we look forward to the remainder of 2023 with a strong orderbook and a pipeline of significant high quality prospects."

Billington shares fell 5.8% to 372.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 90,0 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2022 4,70 M 5,81 M 5,81 M
Net cash 2022 11,0 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 47,8 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Billington Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 395,00 GBX
Average target price 541,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Trevor Michael Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Lawson Non-Executive Chairman
John Stuart Gordon Non-Executive Director
Alexander Wolfang Ospelt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC43.64%59
VINCI16.52%66 951
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED21.18%39 621
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.08%38 733
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED56.47%27 980
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.17.09%24 099
