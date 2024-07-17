Billington Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based structural steel and construction safety solutions specialist. The Company's segments include Structural Steelwork and Safety Solutions. The Structural Steelwork segment includes the activities of Billington Structures Limited, Peter Marshall Steel Stairs Limited, and Specialist Protective Coatings Limited. The Safety Solutions segment includes the activities of Easi-Edge Limited and Hoard-It Limited. Billington Structures Limited and Peter Marshall Steel Stairs Limited are engaged in the structural steel business. Specialist Protective Coatings Limited is a specialist treatment applicator. Easi-Edge Limited is engaged in the safety solutions business. Hoard-It Limited provides site hoarding solutions. The Company provides its services across various sectors, including defense, commercial, education, health, industrial, infrastructure, leisure, residential, retail, distribution, energy, and data centers.