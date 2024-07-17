Billington Holdings PLC - Barnsley, England-based structural steel and construction safety specialist - Gutenga Investments PCC Ltd sells 1.9 million shares in Billington at 460.00 pence each, GBP8.6 million in total. Billington Non-Executive Director Alexander Ospelt is a director of Gutenga Investments and member of the foundation council of Gutenga Investments parent company, Gutenga Foundation. Gutenga Investments now owns about 2.6 million shares in Billington, about 20% of shares issued.
Current share price: 498.00 pence
12-month change: up 53%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.