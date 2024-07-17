For the convenience of readers, this report has been translated into English from the original Chinese version. The English version has not been audited or reviewed by independent auditors. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.

Independent Auditors' Review Report

To Board of Directors of Billion Electric Co., Ltd.:

Introduction

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries consolidated balance sheets for the three month ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, were audited by us. The management is responsible for preparing the consolidated financial statements that present fairly in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed and effective by the Financial Supervisory Commission. The responsibility of the CPA is to express a conclusion on these consolidated financial statements based on the review results.

Scope of Review

Except as described in the Basis for Qualified Conclusion section, we conducted our review in accordance with Statement on Auditing Standards No. 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." The procedures performed in a review of the consolidated financial statements consist of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Conclusions

The partial non-significant subsidiaries included in the aforementioned consolidated financial statements are based on the unaudited financial reports of the respective investee companies for the same period. The total assets of Billion Electric Co. Ltd. amounted to NT$6,455 thousand, representing 0.17% of the consolidated total assets for the three months ended March 31, 2024; total liabilities amounted to NT$804 thousand, representing 0.06% of the consolidated total liabilities; and the comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was a loss of NT$696 thousand, accounting for (1.10)% of the consolidated comprehensive income.

Except as described in the preceding paragraph, as stated in Note 6(8) of the consolidated financial statements, the equity-method investments of Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries amounted to NT$26,953 thousand and NT$27,039 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The share of profit or loss of associates accounted for using the equity method was a loss of NT$246 thousand and a loss of NT$1 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which were based on the unaudited financial reports of the respective investee companies for the same periods.

- 3 -