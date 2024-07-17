Stock Code:3027
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements and
Independent Auditors' Report
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Address
:8F., No. 192, Sec. 2, Zhongxing Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City
Telephone
:(02)2914-5665
Notice to Reader
For the convenience of readers, this report has been translated into English from the original Chinese version. The English version has not been audited or reviewed by independent auditors. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
- 1 -
§TABLE OF CONTENTS§
Item
Page
1.
Cover Page
1
2.
Table of Contents
2
3.
Independent Auditors' Review Report
3-4
4.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
5
5.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
6
6.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
7
7.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
8
8. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
1.
Company History
9
2.
Date and Procedures of Authorization of Financial Statement
9
3.
Applicability of Newly Issued and Revised Standards and
9-11
Interpretations
4.
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
11-13
5.
Significant Accounting Judgments, Estimates and Key
14
Sources of Uncertainty over Assumptions
6.
Explanation of Significant Accounts
14-42
7.
Related Party Transactions
43
8.
Assets Pledged as Security
44
9.
Significant Contingent Liabilities and Unrecognized Contract
44-46
Commitments
10.
Major Disaster Losses
46
11.
Major Events After the Reporting Period
46
12.
Other
46
13.
Notes to Disclosures
(1)
Information on Significant Transactions
47-50
(2)
Related Information on Investees
51
(3) Information on Investments in Mainland China
52
(4)
Main Shareholder Information
52
14.
Segment Information
53
- 2 -
Independent Auditors' Review Report
To Board of Directors of Billion Electric Co., Ltd.:
Introduction
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries consolidated balance sheets for the three month ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, were audited by us. The management is responsible for preparing the consolidated financial statements that present fairly in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed and effective by the Financial Supervisory Commission. The responsibility of the CPA is to express a conclusion on these consolidated financial statements based on the review results.
Scope of Review
Except as described in the Basis for Qualified Conclusion section, we conducted our review in accordance with Statement on Auditing Standards No. 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." The procedures performed in a review of the consolidated financial statements consist of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Basis for Qualified Conclusions
The partial non-significant subsidiaries included in the aforementioned consolidated financial statements are based on the unaudited financial reports of the respective investee companies for the same period. The total assets of Billion Electric Co. Ltd. amounted to NT$6,455 thousand, representing 0.17% of the consolidated total assets for the three months ended March 31, 2024; total liabilities amounted to NT$804 thousand, representing 0.06% of the consolidated total liabilities; and the comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was a loss of NT$696 thousand, accounting for (1.10)% of the consolidated comprehensive income.
Except as described in the preceding paragraph, as stated in Note 6(8) of the consolidated financial statements, the equity-method investments of Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries amounted to NT$26,953 thousand and NT$27,039 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The share of profit or loss of associates accounted for using the equity method was a loss of NT$246 thousand and a loss of NT$1 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which were based on the unaudited financial reports of the respective investee companies for the same periods.
- 3 -
Qualified Conclusions
Based on the review results of the accountants, except for the possible adjustments to the consolidated financial statements that might arise from the financial statements of the investees being subject to review as described in the basis for qualified conclusion paragraph, the accountants did not find any instances where the aforementioned consolidated financial statements were not prepared in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission, which would prevent them from presenting fairly the consolidated financial position of Billion Electric and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and their consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.
KPMG
CPAs:
Competent Authority:
Ministry of Finance, Taiwan, Securities No.
0930106739.
Approval File No.:
Financial Supervisory Commission Securities
Examination No. 1040003949.
May 9, 2024
- 4 -
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2024, December 31and March 31, 2023
Unit: NT$ Thousand
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
(After
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
(After
reorganization)
reorganization)
Assets
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Liabilities and equity
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Current Assets:
Current liabilities:
1100
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6(1) and (26))
$
896,303
24
849,660
23
927,532
24
2100
Short-term loans (Note 6(14),(26) and (29))
$
215,800
6
148,700
4
120,223
3
1110
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -
33,030
1
33,407
1
33,058
1
2110
Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 6(13),(26) and
-
-
29,898
1
25,967
1
current (Note 6(2) and (26))
(29))
1136
Financial assets at amortized cost - current (Note 6(4)
77,606
2
80,378
2
123,809
3
2130
Contract liabilities - current (Note 6(23) and 7)
631,716
17
582,129
16
712,214
18
and (26))
2150
Notes payable (Note 6(26))
493
-
629
-
1,034
-
1140
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -
164,846
4
68,976
2
12,342
-
2170
Accounts payable (Note 6(26))
191,111
5
188,793
5
104,411
3
current (Note 6(23) and 7)
2200
Other payables (Note 6(26))
74,908
2
92,455
4
54,557
1
1150
Net notes receivable (Note 6(5), (23) and (26))
10,925
-
16,980
-
7,594
-
2230
Current tax liabilities
38,157
1
27,036
1
21,679
1
1170
Net accounts receivable (Note 6(5), (23) and (26))
148,368
4
115,753
3
81,912
2
2250
Provision for liabilities - current (Note 6(17))
9,565
-
9,394
-
9,611
-
1200
Other receivables (Note 6(5), (6) and (26))
10,384
-
18,351
1
21,562
1
2280
Lease liabilities - current (Note 6(16),(26) and (29))
12,227
-
10,913
-
18,376
-
1220
Income tax assets in the current period
4,812
-
-
-
251
-
2320
Current portion of long-term liabilities (Note 6(15),(26)
29,392
1
29,150
1
30,369
1
130X
Inventories (Note 6(7))
447,796
12
333,616
9
319,791
8
and (29))
1470
Other current assets (Note 6(12))
49,541
2
55,490
2
35,204
1
2300
Other current liabilities
18,626
-
5,213
-
27,073
1
1482
Financial Cost at fair value through profit or loss -
671,970
18
819,313
23
674,799
17
Total current liabilities
1,221,995
32
1,134,310
32
1,125,514
29
current (Note 6(23))
Non-current liabilities:
Total Current Assets
2,515,581
67
2,391,924
66
2,237,854
57
2540
Long-term loans (Note 6(15),(26) and (29))
36,006
1
35,545
1
78,114
2
Non-Current Assets:
2570
Deferred income tax liabilities
27,871
1
25,991
1
30,313
1
1517
Financial assets at fair value through other
69,327
2
69,327
2
3,797
-
2580
Lease liabilities - non-current (Note 6(16),(26) and (29))
47,805
2
48,699
1
372,862
10
comprehensive income - non-current
2640
Net defined benefit liabilities - non-current (Note 6 (18))
16,202
-
16,168
-
16,725
-
(Note 6(3) and (26))
2645
Guarantee deposits received
4,952
-
2,090
-
705
-
1535
Financial assets at amortized cost - non-current
390,894
10
370,283
10
371,383
10
Total non-current liabilities
132,836
4
128,493
3
498,719
13
(Note 6(4) and (26))
Total liabilities
1,354,831
36
1,262,803
35
1,624,233
42
1550
Investments accounted for using equity method
26,953
1
27,199
1
27,039
1
Equity (Note 6(20)):
(Note 6(8))
3110
Ordinary shares capital
1,154,191
31
1,154,191
32
1,148,688
30
1600
Property, plant, and equipment (Note 6(9))
618,823
16
590,059
16
755,046
19
3140
Capital collected in advance
983
-
297
-
1,005
-
1755
Right-of-use asset (Note 6(10))
58,630
2
58,379
2
386,844
10
1,155,174
31
1,154,488
32
1,149,693
30
1760
Investment property (Note 6(11))
35,394
1
60,231
2
60,568
2
3200
Capital surplus
693,153
18
692,696
19
689,871
18
1780
Intangible assets
5,640
-
5,908
-
5,656
-
Retained earnings:
1840
Deferred income tax assets
15,733
-
15,733
-
15,165
-
3310
Legal surplus reserve
220,288
6
220,288
6
215,979
5
1900
Other non-current assets (Note 6(12))
31,433
1
39,758
1
22,214
1
3320
Special surplus reserves
56,874
2
56,874
2
75,152
2
Total Non-Current Assets
1,252,827
33
1,236,877
34
1,647,712
43
3350
Unappropriated retained earnings
138,360
4
103,539
3
29,300
1
415,522
12
380,701
11
320,431
8
Other equity:
3410
Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial
1,416
-
(6,106)
-
(7,891)
-
statements
3420
Unrealized gains (losses) from financial assets measured
(25,357)
(1)
(25,357)
(1)
(41,492)
(1)
at fair value through other comprehensive income
3500
Treasury shares
(25,057)
(1)
(25,057)
(1)
(25,438)
(1)
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
2,214,851
59
2,171,365
60
2,085,174
54
36XX
Non-controlling interests
198,726
5
194,633
5
176,159
4
Total equity
2,413,577
64
2,365,998
65
2,261,333
58
Total Assets
$
3,768,408
100
3,628,801
100
3,885,566
100
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,768,408
100
3,628,801
100
3,885,566
100
(Please refer to the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.)
Chairman: Zhong-Ting Chen
Managerial Officer: Hong-Zheng Chen
Accounting Supervisor: Kai-Cheng Yang
- 5 -
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Unit: NT$ Thousand
For the three months
For the three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31, 2024
2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
4000
Operating revenue (Note 6(23), 7 and 14)
$
528,938
100
298,702
100
5000
Operating costs (Note 6(7),(9), (10) and (18))
413,492
78
216,462
72
Operating gross profit
115,446
22
82,240
28
Operating expenses (Note 6(5), (9), (10), (16), (18), (21) and
(24))
6100
Sales expenses
36,652
7
30,870
10
6200
Administrative expenses
38,155
7
38,097
13
6300
Research and development expenses
23,658
5
23,671
8
6450
Expected credit impairment losses (gains)
(
1,025
)
-
4,426
2
Total operating expenses
97,440
19
97,064
33
Net operating profit (loss)
18,006
3
(
14,824
)
(5)
Non-operating revenue and expenses (Notes (11) and (25)):
7100
Interest income
8,115
1
5,615
2
7010
Other income
6,726
1
8,690
3
7020
Other gains and losses
32,214
6
(
4,512
)
(2)
7050
Financial costs
(
1,936
)
-
(
4,532
)
(1)
7060
Share of associates' profit and loss under equity method
(
246
)
-
(
1
)
-
Total non-operating income and expenses
44,873
8
5,260
2
7900
Net profit (loss) before tax
62,879
11
(
9,564
)
(3)
7950
Less: Income tax expense (Note 6(19))
7,848
1
4,679
2
8200
Net Income (Loss)
55,031
10
(
14,243
)
(5)
8300
Other comprehensive income (Note 6(19) and (20)):
8360
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or
loss
8361
Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial
10,357
2
(
2,492
)
-
statements
8399
Less: Income tax related to items that may be
1,880
-
(
452
)
-
reclassified to profit or loss
Total of items that may be subsequently reclassified
8,477
2
(
2,040
)
-
to profit or loss
8300
Other comprehensive income for the period
8,477
2
(
2,040
)
-
8500
Total comprehensive income for the period
$
63,508
12
(
16,283
)
(5)
Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
$
34,821
6
(
17,916
)
(6)
Non-controlling interests
20,210
4
3,673
1
$
55,031
10
(
14,243
)
(5)
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
$
42,343
8
(
19,727
)
(6)
Non-controlling interests
21,165
4
3,444
1
$
63,508
12
(
16,283
)
(5)
Earnings (loss) per share (NT$) (Note 6(22))
9750
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.30
(
0.18)
9850
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.30
(
0.18)
(Please refer to the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.)
Chairman: Zhong-Ting Chen
Managerial Officer: Hong-Zheng Chen
Accounting Supervisor: Kai-Cheng Yang
- 6 -
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Unit: NT$ Thousand
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company
Other Equity Items
Unrealized Gains
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
(Losses) From
Financial Assets
Exchange
Measured at Fair
Differences on
Value Through
Total Equity
Ordinary
Capital
Legal
Special
Unappropria
Translation of
Other
Attributable to
Non-
Shares
collected in
Capital
Surplus
Surplus
ted Retained
Foreign Financial
Comprehensive
Treasury
Owners of the
controlling
Capital
advance
Surplus
Reserve
Reserves
Earnings
Total
Statements
Income
Shares
Company
Interests
Total Equity
Balance as of Jan. 1, 2023
$
996,973
1,205
308,439
215,979
75,152
47,216
338,347
(
6,080)
(
41,492)
(
25,913)
1,571,479
152,403
1,723,882
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(
17,916)
(
17,916)
-
-
-
(
17,916)
3,673
(
14,243)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(
1,811)
-
-
(
1,811)
(
229)
(
2,040)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(
17,916)
(
17,916)
(
1,811)
-
-
(
19,727)
3,444
(
16,283)
Cash capital increase
150,000
-
379,800
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
529,800
-
529,800
Difference between actual acquisition or disposal of
-
-
274
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
274
291
565
equity interest in a subsidiary and its carrying value
Share-based payment transaction
510
1,005
1,358
-
-
-
-
-
-
475
3,348
24
3,372
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19,997
19,997
Capital Collected in Advance transferred to share capital
1,205
(
1,205)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as of Mar. 31, 2023
$
1,148,688
1,005
689,871
215,979
75,152
29,300
320,431
(
7,891)
(
41,492)
(
25,438)
2,085,174
176,159
2,261,333
Balance as of Jan. 1, 2024
$
1,154,191
297
692,696
220,288
56,874
103,539
380,701
(
6,106)
(
25,357)
(
25,057)
2,171,365
194,633
2,365,998
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
34,821
34,821
-
-
-
34,821
20,210
55,031
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,522
-
-
7,522
955
8,477
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
34,821
34,821
7,522
-
-
42,343
21,165
63,508
Difference between actual acquisition or disposal of
-
-
327
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
327
(
17,121)
(
16,794)
equity interest in a subsidiary and its carrying value
Share-based payment transaction
-
686
130
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
816
49
865
Balance as of Mar. 31, 2024
$
1,154,191
983
693,153
220,288
56,874
138,360
415,522
1,416
(
25,357)
(
25,057)
2,214,851
198,726
2,413,577
(Please refer to the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.)
Chairman: Zhong-Ting Chen
Managerial Officer: Hong-Zheng Chen
Accounting Supervisor: Kai-Cheng Yang
- 7 -
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Unit: NT$ Thousand
For the three months
For the three months
ended March 31, 2023
ended March 31, 2024
(After reorganization)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net profit (loss) before tax for the period
Adjustments:
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Depreciation expenses Amortization expenses
Expected credit impairment losses (gains)
Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Interest expenses
Interest income Share-based compensation cost
Share of associates' profit and loss under equity method Gains from disposal of property, plant and equipment Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)
Total adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Net changes related to operating assets/liabilities:
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Contract assets
Notes receivable Accounts receivable Other receivables Inventories
Other current assets Contract performance costs Contract liabilities - current Notes payable
Accounts payables Other payables Other current liabilities
Net defined benefit liabilities Total adjustments:
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Interest received
Interest paid Income tax paid
Net cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of financial assets at amortized cost
Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
Disposal of property, plant and equipment Decrease in other receivables Acquisition of intangible assets
Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets Net cash flows used in investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities: Increase in short-term loans Decrease in short-term loans
Increase in short-term promissory notes payable Decrease in short-term notes and bills payable Proceeds from long-term loans
Repayment of long-term loans Increase in guarantee deposits received Repayment of the lease principal amount Cash capital increase
Employee stock options exercised Treasury shares acquired by employees Acquisition of equity of subsidiaries
Disposal of equity of subsidiaries (no loss of control over the subsidiaries) Changes in non-controlling interests
Net cash inflow from financing activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
62,879
(
9,564
)
13,066
18,557
279
598
(
1,025
)
4,426
(
1,150
)
(
733
)
1,936
4,532
(
8,115
)
(
5,615
)
120
197
246
1
(
329
)
(
91
)
(
26,758
)
8,278
(
21,730
)
30,150
353
6
(
95,870
)
(
4,766
)
6,055
7
(
28,424
)
51,119
8,302
(
1,013
)
(
112,241
)
5,928
5,985
22,113
147,343
(
291,902
)
49,950
173,936
(
136
)
(
132
)
2,730
14,684
(
16,968
)
(
21,093
)
3,474
16,154
34
85
(
51,143
)
(
4,724
)
11,736
(
14,288
)
7,795
3,870
(
1,937
)
(
4,556
)
(
1,464
)
(
191
)
16,130
(
15,165
)
(
17,839
)
(
47,130
)
1,912
-
(
4,514
)
(
62,025
)
329
91
-
(
5,214
)
(
11
)
(
78
)
1,719
(
1,951
)
(
18,404
)
(
116,307
)
67,100
-
-
(
142,396
)
-
19,824
(
29,898
)
-
7,900
-
(
7,197
)
(
7,844
)
2,862
(
2
)
(
3,691
)
(
4,699
)
-
529,800
745
2,506
-
475
(
17,794
)
-
1,000
565
-
19,997
21,027
418,226
27,890
(
9,359
)
46,643
277,395
849,660
650,137
$
896,303
927,532
(Please refer to the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.)
Chairman: Zhong-Ting Chen
Managerial Officer: Hong-Zheng Chen
Accounting Supervisor: Kai-Cheng Yang
- 8 -
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in NT$ thousand, unless otherwise specified)
1. Company History
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) was approved to be established on March 26, 1973. The main operating businesses of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the "Consolidated Companies") are the manufacturing of electronic components, design, manufacturing and sales of Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) equipment, broadband communication network terminal equipment and systems (ADSL), and broadband routers (Router), as well as renewable energy self-use power generation and energy technology services.
2. Date and Procedures of Authorization of Financial Statements
The consolidated financial statements were adopted and issued by the Board of Directors on May 9, 2024.
3. Applicability of Newly Issued and Revised Standards and Interpretations
- Impact of Newly Issued and Revised Standards and Interpretations Endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission
The Consolidated Companies has applied the following revised International Financial Reporting Standards effective from January 1, 2024, with no material impact on the consolidated financial statements.
- Amendment to IAS 1 "Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current"
- Amendment to IAS 1 "Non-current Liabilities with Covenants"
- Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 "Supplier Finance Arrangements"
- Amendment to IFRS 16 "Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback"
- New and Amended Standards and Interpretations not yet Endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission
The International Accounting Standards Board has issued and amended the following standards and interpretations, which may be relevant to the Consolidated Companies but have not yet been endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission:
- 9 -
Effective dAte Announced by
New/Revised
the International Accounting
Standards
Major Amended Content
Standards Board
IAS 18 "Presentation
The new standards introduce three types of income
January 1, 2027
and Disclosure in
and expenses, two subtotals for the income
Financial Statements"
statement, and a single note regarding performance
measures used by management. These three
amendments, which strengthen the standards on
how information is disaggregated in financial
statements, lay the foundation for providing users
with better and more consistent information, and
will impact all companies.
More structured income statement: Under the
current standards, companies use different
formats to present their operating results,
making it difficult for investors to compare the
financial performance of different companies.
The new standards adopt a more structured
income statement, introducing a new subtotal
called "operating profit," and require that all
income and expenses be categorized into three
new types based on the company's main
operating activities.
IAS 18 "Presentation
Management Performance Measures (MPM):
January 1, 2027
and Disclosure in
The new standard introduces the definition of
Financial Statements"
management performance measures and
requires companies to explain in a single note to
the financial statements for each measure why it
provides useful information, how it is
calculated, and how it reconciles with amounts
recognized under International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS).
More disaggregated information: The new
standard includes guidance for companies on
how to enhance the disaggregation of
information in financial statements. This
includes guidance on whether information
should be included in the primary financial
statements or further disaggregated in the notes.
The Consolidated Companies are continuing to evaluate the impact of the above standards and interpretations on the Consolidated Companies' financial position and results of operations, and the relevant impact will be disclosed upon completion of the evaluation.
The Consolidated Companies do not expect the following other newly issued and amended standards that have not been recognized to have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 08:48:07 UTC.