Stock Code:3027

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements and

Independent Auditors' Report

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Address

:8F., No. 192, Sec. 2, Zhongxing Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City

Telephone

:(02)2914-5665

Notice to Reader

For the convenience of readers, this report has been translated into English from the original Chinese version. The English version has not been audited or reviewed by independent auditors. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.

- 1 -

§TABLE OF CONTENTS§

Item

Page

1.

Cover Page

1

2.

Table of Contents

2

3.

Independent Auditors' Review Report

3-4

4.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

5.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

6

6.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

7

7.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

8. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

1.

Company History

9

2.

Date and Procedures of Authorization of Financial Statement

9

3.

Applicability of Newly Issued and Revised Standards and

9-11

Interpretations

4.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

11-13

5.

Significant Accounting Judgments, Estimates and Key

14

Sources of Uncertainty over Assumptions

6.

Explanation of Significant Accounts

14-42

7.

Related Party Transactions

43

8.

Assets Pledged as Security

44

9.

Significant Contingent Liabilities and Unrecognized Contract

44-46

Commitments

10.

Major Disaster Losses

46

11.

Major Events After the Reporting Period

46

12.

Other

46

13.

Notes to Disclosures

(1)

Information on Significant Transactions

47-50

(2)

Related Information on Investees

51

(3) Information on Investments in Mainland China

52

(4)

Main Shareholder Information

52

14.

Segment Information

53

- 2 -

Independent Auditors' Review Report

To Board of Directors of Billion Electric Co., Ltd.:

Introduction

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries consolidated balance sheets for the three month ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, were audited by us. The management is responsible for preparing the consolidated financial statements that present fairly in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed and effective by the Financial Supervisory Commission. The responsibility of the CPA is to express a conclusion on these consolidated financial statements based on the review results.

Scope of Review

Except as described in the Basis for Qualified Conclusion section, we conducted our review in accordance with Statement on Auditing Standards No. 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." The procedures performed in a review of the consolidated financial statements consist of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Conclusions

The partial non-significant subsidiaries included in the aforementioned consolidated financial statements are based on the unaudited financial reports of the respective investee companies for the same period. The total assets of Billion Electric Co. Ltd. amounted to NT$6,455 thousand, representing 0.17% of the consolidated total assets for the three months ended March 31, 2024; total liabilities amounted to NT$804 thousand, representing 0.06% of the consolidated total liabilities; and the comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was a loss of NT$696 thousand, accounting for (1.10)% of the consolidated comprehensive income.

Except as described in the preceding paragraph, as stated in Note 6(8) of the consolidated financial statements, the equity-method investments of Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries amounted to NT$26,953 thousand and NT$27,039 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The share of profit or loss of associates accounted for using the equity method was a loss of NT$246 thousand and a loss of NT$1 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which were based on the unaudited financial reports of the respective investee companies for the same periods.

- 3 -

Qualified Conclusions

Based on the review results of the accountants, except for the possible adjustments to the consolidated financial statements that might arise from the financial statements of the investees being subject to review as described in the basis for qualified conclusion paragraph, the accountants did not find any instances where the aforementioned consolidated financial statements were not prepared in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission, which would prevent them from presenting fairly the consolidated financial position of Billion Electric and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and their consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

KPMG

CPAs:

Competent Authority:

Ministry of Finance, Taiwan, Securities No.

0930106739.

Approval File No.:

Financial Supervisory Commission Securities

Examination No. 1040003949.

May 9, 2024

- 4 -

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2024, December 31and March 31, 2023

Unit: NT$ Thousand

Mar. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

(After

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

(After

reorganization)

reorganization)

Assets

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Liabilities and equity

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Current Assets:

Current liabilities:

1100

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6(1) and (26))

$

896,303

24

849,660

23

927,532

24

2100

Short-term loans (Note 6(14),(26) and (29))

$

215,800

6

148,700

4

120,223

3

1110

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -

33,030

1

33,407

1

33,058

1

2110

Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 6(13),(26) and

-

-

29,898

1

25,967

1

current (Note 6(2) and (26))

(29))

1136

Financial assets at amortized cost - current (Note 6(4)

77,606

2

80,378

2

123,809

3

2130

Contract liabilities - current (Note 6(23) and 7)

631,716

17

582,129

16

712,214

18

and (26))

2150

Notes payable (Note 6(26))

493

-

629

-

1,034

-

1140

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -

164,846

4

68,976

2

12,342

-

2170

Accounts payable (Note 6(26))

191,111

5

188,793

5

104,411

3

current (Note 6(23) and 7)

2200

Other payables (Note 6(26))

74,908

2

92,455

4

54,557

1

1150

Net notes receivable (Note 6(5), (23) and (26))

10,925

-

16,980

-

7,594

-

2230

Current tax liabilities

38,157

1

27,036

1

21,679

1

1170

Net accounts receivable (Note 6(5), (23) and (26))

148,368

4

115,753

3

81,912

2

2250

Provision for liabilities - current (Note 6(17))

9,565

-

9,394

-

9,611

-

1200

Other receivables (Note 6(5), (6) and (26))

10,384

-

18,351

1

21,562

1

2280

Lease liabilities - current (Note 6(16),(26) and (29))

12,227

-

10,913

-

18,376

-

1220

Income tax assets in the current period

4,812

-

-

-

251

-

2320

Current portion of long-term liabilities (Note 6(15),(26)

29,392

1

29,150

1

30,369

1

130X

Inventories (Note 6(7))

447,796

12

333,616

9

319,791

8

and (29))

1470

Other current assets (Note 6(12))

49,541

2

55,490

2

35,204

1

2300

Other current liabilities

18,626

-

5,213

-

27,073

1

1482

Financial Cost at fair value through profit or loss -

671,970

18

819,313

23

674,799

17

Total current liabilities

1,221,995

32

1,134,310

32

1,125,514

29

current (Note 6(23))

Non-current liabilities:

Total Current Assets

2,515,581

67

2,391,924

66

2,237,854

57

2540

Long-term loans (Note 6(15),(26) and (29))

36,006

1

35,545

1

78,114

2

Non-Current Assets:

2570

Deferred income tax liabilities

27,871

1

25,991

1

30,313

1

1517

Financial assets at fair value through other

69,327

2

69,327

2

3,797

-

2580

Lease liabilities - non-current (Note 6(16),(26) and (29))

47,805

2

48,699

1

372,862

10

comprehensive income - non-current

2640

Net defined benefit liabilities - non-current (Note 6 (18))

16,202

-

16,168

-

16,725

-

(Note 6(3) and (26))

2645

Guarantee deposits received

4,952

-

2,090

-

705

-

1535

Financial assets at amortized cost - non-current

390,894

10

370,283

10

371,383

10

Total non-current liabilities

132,836

4

128,493

3

498,719

13

(Note 6(4) and (26))

Total liabilities

1,354,831

36

1,262,803

35

1,624,233

42

1550

Investments accounted for using equity method

26,953

1

27,199

1

27,039

1

Equity (Note 6(20)):

(Note 6(8))

3110

Ordinary shares capital

1,154,191

31

1,154,191

32

1,148,688

30

1600

Property, plant, and equipment (Note 6(9))

618,823

16

590,059

16

755,046

19

3140

Capital collected in advance

983

-

297

-

1,005

-

1755

Right-of-use asset (Note 6(10))

58,630

2

58,379

2

386,844

10

1,155,174

31

1,154,488

32

1,149,693

30

1760

Investment property (Note 6(11))

35,394

1

60,231

2

60,568

2

3200

Capital surplus

693,153

18

692,696

19

689,871

18

1780

Intangible assets

5,640

-

5,908

-

5,656

-

Retained earnings:

1840

Deferred income tax assets

15,733

-

15,733

-

15,165

-

3310

Legal surplus reserve

220,288

6

220,288

6

215,979

5

1900

Other non-current assets (Note 6(12))

31,433

1

39,758

1

22,214

1

3320

Special surplus reserves

56,874

2

56,874

2

75,152

2

Total Non-Current Assets

1,252,827

33

1,236,877

34

1,647,712

43

3350

Unappropriated retained earnings

138,360

4

103,539

3

29,300

1

415,522

12

380,701

11

320,431

8

Other equity:

3410

Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial

1,416

-

(6,106)

-

(7,891)

-

statements

3420

Unrealized gains (losses) from financial assets measured

(25,357)

(1)

(25,357)

(1)

(41,492)

(1)

at fair value through other comprehensive income

3500

Treasury shares

(25,057)

(1)

(25,057)

(1)

(25,438)

(1)

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,214,851

59

2,171,365

60

2,085,174

54

36XX

Non-controlling interests

198,726

5

194,633

5

176,159

4

Total equity

2,413,577

64

2,365,998

65

2,261,333

58

Total Assets

$

3,768,408

100

3,628,801

100

3,885,566

100

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,768,408

100

3,628,801

100

3,885,566

100

(Please refer to the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.)

Chairman: Zhong-Ting Chen

Managerial Officer: Hong-Zheng Chen

Accounting Supervisor: Kai-Cheng Yang

- 5 -

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Unit: NT$ Thousand

For the three months

For the three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31, 2024

2023

Amount

%

Amount

%

4000

Operating revenue (Note 6(23), 7 and 14)

$

528,938

100

298,702

100

5000

Operating costs (Note 6(7),(9), (10) and (18))

413,492

78

216,462

72

Operating gross profit

115,446

22

82,240

28

Operating expenses (Note 6(5), (9), (10), (16), (18), (21) and

(24))

6100

Sales expenses

36,652

7

30,870

10

6200

Administrative expenses

38,155

7

38,097

13

6300

Research and development expenses

23,658

5

23,671

8

6450

Expected credit impairment losses (gains)

(

1,025

)

-

4,426

2

Total operating expenses

97,440

19

97,064

33

Net operating profit (loss)

18,006

3

(

14,824

)

(5)

Non-operating revenue and expenses (Notes (11) and (25)):

7100

Interest income

8,115

1

5,615

2

7010

Other income

6,726

1

8,690

3

7020

Other gains and losses

32,214

6

(

4,512

)

(2)

7050

Financial costs

(

1,936

)

-

(

4,532

)

(1)

7060

Share of associates' profit and loss under equity method

(

246

)

-

(

1

)

-

Total non-operating income and expenses

44,873

8

5,260

2

7900

Net profit (loss) before tax

62,879

11

(

9,564

)

(3)

7950

Less: Income tax expense (Note 6(19))

7,848

1

4,679

2

8200

Net Income (Loss)

55,031

10

(

14,243

)

(5)

8300

Other comprehensive income (Note 6(19) and (20)):

8360

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or

loss

8361

Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial

10,357

2

(

2,492

)

-

statements

8399

Less: Income tax related to items that may be

1,880

-

(

452

)

-

reclassified to profit or loss

Total of items that may be subsequently reclassified

8,477

2

(

2,040

)

-

to profit or loss

8300

Other comprehensive income for the period

8,477

2

(

2,040

)

-

8500

Total comprehensive income for the period

$

63,508

12

(

16,283

)

(5)

Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

$

34,821

6

(

17,916

)

(6)

Non-controlling interests

20,210

4

3,673

1

$

55,031

10

(

14,243

)

(5)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

$

42,343

8

(

19,727

)

(6)

Non-controlling interests

21,165

4

3,444

1

$

63,508

12

(

16,283

)

(5)

Earnings (loss) per share (NT$) (Note 6(22))

9750

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.30

(

0.18)

9850

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.30

(

0.18)

(Please refer to the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.)

Chairman: Zhong-Ting Chen

Managerial Officer: Hong-Zheng Chen

Accounting Supervisor: Kai-Cheng Yang

- 6 -

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Unit: NT$ Thousand

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

Other Equity Items

Unrealized Gains

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

(Losses) From

Financial Assets

Exchange

Measured at Fair

Differences on

Value Through

Total Equity

Ordinary

Capital

Legal

Special

Unappropria

Translation of

Other

Attributable to

Non-

Shares

collected in

Capital

Surplus

Surplus

ted Retained

Foreign Financial

Comprehensive

Treasury

Owners of the

controlling

Capital

advance

Surplus

Reserve

Reserves

Earnings

Total

Statements

Income

Shares

Company

Interests

Total Equity

Balance as of Jan. 1, 2023

$

996,973

1,205

308,439

215,979

75,152

47,216

338,347

(

6,080)

(

41,492)

(

25,913)

1,571,479

152,403

1,723,882

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(

17,916)

(

17,916)

-

-

-

(

17,916)

3,673

(

14,243)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(

1,811)

-

-

(

1,811)

(

229)

(

2,040)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(

17,916)

(

17,916)

(

1,811)

-

-

(

19,727)

3,444

(

16,283)

Cash capital increase

150,000

-

379,800

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

529,800

-

529,800

Difference between actual acquisition or disposal of

-

-

274

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

274

291

565

equity interest in a subsidiary and its carrying value

Share-based payment transaction

510

1,005

1,358

-

-

-

-

-

-

475

3,348

24

3,372

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19,997

19,997

Capital Collected in Advance transferred to share capital

1,205

(

1,205)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as of Mar. 31, 2023

$

1,148,688

1,005

689,871

215,979

75,152

29,300

320,431

(

7,891)

(

41,492)

(

25,438)

2,085,174

176,159

2,261,333

Balance as of Jan. 1, 2024

$

1,154,191

297

692,696

220,288

56,874

103,539

380,701

(

6,106)

(

25,357)

(

25,057)

2,171,365

194,633

2,365,998

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

34,821

34,821

-

-

-

34,821

20,210

55,031

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,522

-

-

7,522

955

8,477

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

34,821

34,821

7,522

-

-

42,343

21,165

63,508

Difference between actual acquisition or disposal of

-

-

327

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

327

(

17,121)

(

16,794)

equity interest in a subsidiary and its carrying value

Share-based payment transaction

-

686

130

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

816

49

865

Balance as of Mar. 31, 2024

$

1,154,191

983

693,153

220,288

56,874

138,360

415,522

1,416

(

25,357)

(

25,057)

2,214,851

198,726

2,413,577

(Please refer to the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.)

Chairman: Zhong-Ting Chen

Managerial Officer: Hong-Zheng Chen

Accounting Supervisor: Kai-Cheng Yang

- 7 -

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Unit: NT$ Thousand

For the three months

For the three months

ended March 31, 2023

ended March 31, 2024

(After reorganization)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net profit (loss) before tax for the period

Adjustments:

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Depreciation expenses Amortization expenses

Expected credit impairment losses (gains)

Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Interest expenses

Interest income Share-based compensation cost

Share of associates' profit and loss under equity method Gains from disposal of property, plant and equipment Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

Total adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Net changes related to operating assets/liabilities:

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Contract assets

Notes receivable Accounts receivable Other receivables Inventories

Other current assets Contract performance costs Contract liabilities - current Notes payable

Accounts payables Other payables Other current liabilities

Net defined benefit liabilities Total adjustments:

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Interest received

Interest paid Income tax paid

Net cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of financial assets at amortized cost

Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

Disposal of property, plant and equipment Decrease in other receivables Acquisition of intangible assets

Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets Net cash flows used in investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities: Increase in short-term loans Decrease in short-term loans

Increase in short-term promissory notes payable Decrease in short-term notes and bills payable Proceeds from long-term loans

Repayment of long-term loans Increase in guarantee deposits received Repayment of the lease principal amount Cash capital increase

Employee stock options exercised Treasury shares acquired by employees Acquisition of equity of subsidiaries

Disposal of equity of subsidiaries (no loss of control over the subsidiaries) Changes in non-controlling interests

Net cash inflow from financing activities

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

62,879

(

9,564

)

13,066

18,557

279

598

(

1,025

)

4,426

(

1,150

)

(

733

)

1,936

4,532

(

8,115

)

(

5,615

)

120

197

246

1

(

329

)

(

91

)

(

26,758

)

8,278

(

21,730

)

30,150

353

6

(

95,870

)

(

4,766

)

6,055

7

(

28,424

)

51,119

8,302

(

1,013

)

(

112,241

)

5,928

5,985

22,113

147,343

(

291,902

)

49,950

173,936

(

136

)

(

132

)

2,730

14,684

(

16,968

)

(

21,093

)

3,474

16,154

34

85

(

51,143

)

(

4,724

)

11,736

(

14,288

)

7,795

3,870

(

1,937

)

(

4,556

)

(

1,464

)

(

191

)

16,130

(

15,165

)

(

17,839

)

(

47,130

)

1,912

-

(

4,514

)

(

62,025

)

329

91

-

(

5,214

)

(

11

)

(

78

)

1,719

(

1,951

)

(

18,404

)

(

116,307

)

67,100

-

-

(

142,396

)

-

19,824

(

29,898

)

-

7,900

-

(

7,197

)

(

7,844

)

2,862

(

2

)

(

3,691

)

(

4,699

)

-

529,800

745

2,506

-

475

(

17,794

)

-

1,000

565

-

19,997

21,027

418,226

27,890

(

9,359

)

46,643

277,395

849,660

650,137

$

896,303

927,532

(Please refer to the notes attached to the consolidated financial statements.)

Chairman: Zhong-Ting Chen

Managerial Officer: Hong-Zheng Chen

Accounting Supervisor: Kai-Cheng Yang

- 8 -

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in NT$ thousand, unless otherwise specified)

1. Company History

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) was approved to be established on March 26, 1973. The main operating businesses of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the "Consolidated Companies") are the manufacturing of electronic components, design, manufacturing and sales of Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) equipment, broadband communication network terminal equipment and systems (ADSL), and broadband routers (Router), as well as renewable energy self-use power generation and energy technology services.

2. Date and Procedures of Authorization of Financial Statements

The consolidated financial statements were adopted and issued by the Board of Directors on May 9, 2024.

3. Applicability of Newly Issued and Revised Standards and Interpretations

  1. Impact of Newly Issued and Revised Standards and Interpretations Endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission

The Consolidated Companies has applied the following revised International Financial Reporting Standards effective from January 1, 2024, with no material impact on the consolidated financial statements.

    • Amendment to IAS 1 "Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current"
    • Amendment to IAS 1 "Non-current Liabilities with Covenants"
    • Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 "Supplier Finance Arrangements"
    • Amendment to IFRS 16 "Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback"
  2. New and Amended Standards and Interpretations not yet Endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission

The International Accounting Standards Board has issued and amended the following standards and interpretations, which may be relevant to the Consolidated Companies but have not yet been endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission:

- 9 -

Effective dAte Announced by

New/Revised

the International Accounting

Standards

Major Amended Content

Standards Board

IAS 18 "Presentation

The new standards introduce three types of income

January 1, 2027

and Disclosure in

and expenses, two subtotals for the income

Financial Statements"

statement, and a single note regarding performance

measures used by management. These three

amendments, which strengthen the standards on

how information is disaggregated in financial

statements, lay the foundation for providing users

with better and more consistent information, and

will impact all companies.

 More structured income statement: Under the

current standards, companies use different

formats to present their operating results,

making it difficult for investors to compare the

financial performance of different companies.

The new standards adopt a more structured

income statement, introducing a new subtotal

called "operating profit," and require that all

income and expenses be categorized into three

new types based on the company's main

operating activities.

IAS 18 "Presentation

 Management Performance Measures (MPM):

January 1, 2027

and Disclosure in

The new standard introduces the definition of

Financial Statements"

management performance measures and

requires companies to explain in a single note to

the financial statements for each measure why it

provides useful information, how it is

calculated, and how it reconciles with amounts

recognized under International Financial

Reporting Standards (IFRS).

 More disaggregated information: The new

standard includes guidance for companies on

how to enhance the disaggregation of

information in financial statements. This

includes guidance on whether information

should be included in the primary financial

statements or further disaggregated in the notes.

The Consolidated Companies are continuing to evaluate the impact of the above standards and interpretations on the Consolidated Companies' financial position and results of operations, and the relevant impact will be disclosed upon completion of the evaluation.

The Consolidated Companies do not expect the following other newly issued and amended standards that have not been recognized to have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements.

- 10 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 08:48:07 UTC.