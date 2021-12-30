Billion Electric : ITRI holds green energy forum to expand talent pool in energy sector

Elaine Chen, Director of Billion Electric Co., Ltd. & Billion Watts Technologies, has brought international thinking to the company and helped the company to introduce foreign solar energy and energy storage system products to enhance its service capacity. She was highly recognized by the judges as one of the rare young women in the power industry and received the "Liu Shu-sheng Memorial Annual Special Award".





Taiwan is moving steadily toward its target of having 20% of its energy supplied by renewables by 2025. Nearly 300 industry experts and professionals converged at a Taipei forum on Wednesday to explore ways to foster talent and drive growth in the energy sector. The forum was organized by the Industrial Technology Research Institute and the Taiwan Power and Energy Engineering Association. During the forum, the association conferred its first Liu Shu-sheng Memorial Award, which aims to develop talent by honoring promising young electrical engineers.



At the opening ceremony, ITRI President Liu Wen-hsiung, Bureau of Energy head Yu Chen-wei, Taipower Chairman Yang Wei-fuu and other officials started off the morning's events.



As part of its talent cultivation push in the energy sector, ITRI invited industry heavyweights to speak on emerging trends and talent needs. The speakers also shared views on how industry-university-institute collaboration could drive growth in green energy.



