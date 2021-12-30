Log in
    3027   TW0003027009

BILLION ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(3027)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Billion Electric : ITRI holds green energy forum to expand talent pool in energy sector

12/30/2021 | 01:07am EST
Elaine Chen, Director of Billion Electric Co., Ltd. & Billion Watts Technologies, has brought international thinking to the company and helped the company to introduce foreign solar energy and energy storage system products to enhance its service capacity. She was highly recognized by the judges as one of the rare young women in the power industry and received the "Liu Shu-sheng Memorial Annual Special Award".


Taiwan is moving steadily toward its target of having 20% of its energy supplied by renewables by 2025. Nearly 300 industry experts and professionals converged at a Taipei forum on Wednesday to explore ways to foster talent and drive growth in the energy sector. The forum was organized by the Industrial Technology Research Institute and the Taiwan Power and Energy Engineering Association. During the forum, the association conferred its first Liu Shu-sheng Memorial Award, which aims to develop talent by honoring promising young electrical engineers.

At the opening ceremony, ITRI President Liu Wen-hsiung, Bureau of Energy head Yu Chen-wei, Taipower Chairman Yang Wei-fuu and other officials started off the morning's events.

As part of its talent cultivation push in the energy sector, ITRI invited industry heavyweights to speak on emerging trends and talent needs. The speakers also shared views on how industry-university-institute collaboration could drive growth in green energy.


Billion Electric
19 Oct, 2021
The ULTIMATE Digital Management Solution for Mine Safety - Billion Electric and 3rd Party System Integrators Develop 'Early Warning' Functionality for South African Mines.
27 Sep, 2021
Stable upgraded cybersecurity to prevent disconnection and hackers. Comprehensive, highly flexible customized software development. LTE Failover function. 802.11n of 64 devices.
07 Sep, 2021
Provide services for applications that require high-speed data transmission, including 8K UHDTV, VR 3D video games or concerts, cloud video editing, etc. via the 5G network.
28 Jun, 2021
The Billion M120N communication equipment is gaining popularity among consumers in both the government and private sectors.
21 Jun, 2021
If the Wi-Fi connection is unstable or slow, it will obviously affect the quality of using the Internet. The article introduces how to check the 4G LTE router and improve the Wi-Fi signal and quality.
by Angel cheng12 May, 2021
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. (stock code: 3027), the leading provider of carrier-grade networking equipment, is launching various indoor and outdoor 5G NR routers to be in line with the upgrading establishment of mobile communication network, including indoor router BiPAC 5500A supporting dual-band and VPN as well as an outdoor commercial router BiPAC 5700 with high efficiency. Besides the embedded 5G Sub-6GHz module, both 5G routers of BiPAC 5500A and BiPAC 5700 support NSA/SA mode to provide a parallel connection with the existing LTE network. By its high upward and downward transmission speed and broader network coverage, the router can assist the customer in actively expanding the solution of mobile communication network deploying. The indoor BiPAC 5500A provides 5G NR module and wired GbE WAN to switch flexibly between wired fixed-line and mobile communication while the failover/failback function provided by the router can ensure stable Internet connectivity. With the integrated Wi-Fi 802.11n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band wireless AP, the combined throughput can reach up to 2.3 Gbps data rate (1733 Mbps at the 5 GHz band and 600 Mbps at the 2.4 GHz band). Besides functions of Firewall, QoS and Hotspot, the router has USB storage for the extension. The outdoor BiPAC 5700 integrates the latest 5G Sub-6GHz module and high-performance dual-polarized MIMO antenna to provide powerful network connections. The equipped industrial-grade IP67 waterproof and dustproof enclosure with built-in 6KV surge protection and 15KV ESD feature robust protection against lightning or ESD surges while supporting PoE for power supply to provide a safe, stable and high performance network access service. Billion Electric launches the 5G mobile communication router series integrating the latest 5G and LTE to provide a network service with lower latency and higher speed for the customer. To meet the growing consumer demand, and further improve operational efficiency, we aim to assist operators to quickly deploy high-speed and convenient 5G network services, improve network deployment flexibility and expand coverage. About Billion Electric Since 1994, Billion Electric has been devoted to the development of ICT solutions and R&D, manufacturing and selling of network communication equipment and access devices. to provide comprehensive network solutions for a variety of enterprise, commercial, and mobile network applications and vertical markets. By establishing a win-win partnership with distributors, system integrators and carriers, the ICT conglomerate penetrates distribution networks in over 40 countries working with regional partners to drive global 5G and LTE deployment.
more

Disclaimer

Billion Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 850 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2020 31,2 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net cash 2020 227 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 181 M 78,8 M 78,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Managers and Directors
Hung Cheng Chen General Manager & Spokesman
Ying Hui Su Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Chung Ting Chen Chairman
Hsu Feng Cheng Director, Chief Operating Officer & Deputy GM
Chun Yao Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILLION ELECTRIC CO., LTD.6.44%79
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.58.91%11 521
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-17.88%5 280
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.51.97%2 711
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.1.13%2 134
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION37.53%949