Billy Goat Brands Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat Brands”) (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Benger as a director of the Company.



Mr. Benger is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur with experience in the biotech and plant-based sectors. Alex Benger also has several years of experience in marketing having led several creative digital marketing strategies over a variety of industries. He holds a Bachelor’s in Economics and a Minor in Business from the University of Victoria.

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to appoint Lawrence Hay as Corporate Secretary, replacing Jan Urata effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mrs. Urata for her valuable contributions to date and wishes her the best of luck with her future endeavours.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

