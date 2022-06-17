Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Billy Goat Brands Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOAT   CA0901871057

BILLY GOAT BRANDS LTD.

(GOAT)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:55 2022-06-16 am EDT
0.0400 CAD    0.00%
05:34pBilly Goat Brands Provides Corporate Update
GL
06/08Billy Goat Brands Appoints Shriram Bangalore as Chief Financial Officer
GL
06/08Billy Goat Brands Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Kerry Biggs from the Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billy Goat Brands Provides Corporate Update

06/17/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat Brands”) (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Benger as a director of the Company.

Mr. Benger is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur with experience in the biotech and plant-based sectors. Alex Benger also has several years of experience in marketing having led several creative digital marketing strategies over a variety of industries. He holds a Bachelor’s in Economics and a Minor in Business from the University of Victoria.

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to appoint Lawrence Hay as Corporate Secretary, replacing Jan Urata effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mrs. Urata for her valuable contributions to date and wishes her the best of luck with her future endeavours.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lawrence Hay, Director
Billy Goat Brands Ltd.
Email: info@billygoatbrands.com
Phone: +1 (604) 687-2038


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BILLY GOAT BRANDS LTD.
05:34pBilly Goat Brands Provides Corporate Update
GL
06/08Billy Goat Brands Appoints Shriram Bangalore as Chief Financial Officer
GL
06/08Billy Goat Brands Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Kerry Biggs from the Board
CI
06/08Billy Goat Brands Ltd. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
05/30Billy Goat Brands Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/13Billy Goat Brands Adds Director
AQ
05/13Billy Goat Brands Adds Director
GL
05/13Billy Goat Brands Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/05Billy Goat Brands Increases Ownership Stake in Sophie's Kitchen
GL
05/05Billy Goat Brands Increases Ownership Stake in Sophie's Kitchen
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,08 M -4,66 M -4,66 M
Net cash 2021 0,67 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,16 M 3,19 M 3,19 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BILLY GOAT BRANDS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Billy Goat Brands Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony John Harris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shriram Bangalore Chief Financial Officer
Lindsay Hamelin Independent Director
Natasha Raey Independent Director
Lawrence Hay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILLY GOAT BRANDS LTD.-71.43%3
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-23.41%56 230
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-30.65%53 157
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.68%49 834
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.89%29 770
NASDAQ-28.61%24 463