Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BIMI International Medical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIMI   US05552Q2021

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC.

(BIMI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-08 pm EST
0.2261 USD   -9.07%
05:05pBimi International Medical Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pBimi International Medical Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pBIMI Announces Sale of $2 Million Promissory Note
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BIMI Announces Sale of $2 Million Promissory Note

12/08/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced the sale of a $2 Million promissory note (the “Note”) to the Chairman of the Board of the Company, Mr. Fnu Oudom on December 6, 2022.

The Note carries an annual interest rate of 6%, which is payable together with the principal amount one year after the date of issuance. Seven business days before the maturity date of the Note, the holder has the right to exercise a conversion right to have the aggregate amount of the principal and accrued interests repaid in shares at a conversion price of $0.40 per share of the Company’s common stock (in lieu of a cash payment). The conversion price of $0.40 reflects a 60% premium on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on NASDAQ on the date of issuance of the Note (the closing price of the common stock on NASDAQ on such date was $0.25).

If the holder elects to exercise the conversion right and the issuance of the shares of common stock requires the approval of the Company’s stockholders, the Company will seek stockholders’ approval before the shares of common stock will be issued. The holder may revoke the conversion election if the stockholders’ approval has not been obtained within two years of such election, in which event the Company will immediately pay the holder the principal balance due under the Note plus interest accrued through the date of the full payment of the Note. The Company has no obligation to file a registration statement with the SEC for the resale of the underlying shares of common stock., if issued.

Mr. Tiewei Song, the CEO of BIMI International Medical Inc., said, “on behalf of everyone at BIMI International Medical Inc., we would like to thank Mr. Chairman Fnu Oudom for his continued support of BIMI International Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries.”

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:

Investor Relations Department of BIMI International Medical Inc.
Tel: +1(949)-981-6274
Email: vinson@usbimi.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC.
05:05pBimi International Medical Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05:04pBimi International Medical Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
05:01pBIMI Announces Sale of $2 Million Promissory Note
GL
05:01pBIMI Announces 1-for -10 Reverse Stock Split
GL
11/28Bimi International Medical : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
11/28Bimi International Medical Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form..
AQ
11/21BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
11/21BIMI International Medical, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
10/24Bimi International Medical Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
10/24BIMI International Agrees to Sell Chonqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical in China; to Focus on ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,45 M 9,45 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
BIMI International Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tie Wei Song Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fnu Oudom Chairman & President
Baiqun Zhong Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Ping Wang Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mia Kuang Ching Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC.-90.22%9
MCKESSON CORPORATION52.09%54 663
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.55.66%21 010
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD11.29%11 290
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-0.50%9 427
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.17.92%8 016