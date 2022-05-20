BIMI International Medical : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

BIMI International Medical Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) ("BIMI" or the "Company"), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were $5,019,748 and $2,168,004, respectively. Compared with the same period in 2021, revenue increased by $2,851,744 in 2022, mainly due to the $2,073,608 increase in sales of medical devices and $880,202 increase in medical services revenues. The increase in medical device sales is mainly due to higher demand during the first quarter of 2022. The 2022 medical services revenues reflect the revenues generated by three hospitals, which were acquired in May 2021.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were $3,561,278 and $1,575,743, respectively. The increase primarily reflects the costs associated with operations of the Guanzan Group and the Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Minkang hospitals.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company had gross margins of 29% and 27%, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the gross profit margins of: (i) wholesale pharmaceuticals segment were 12.70% and 36.21%, respectively; (ii) wholesale medical devices segment were 14.13% and 52.73%, respectively; (iii) medical services segment were 61.52% and 9.32%, respectively; and (iv) retail pharmacy segment were 38.31% and 17.17%, respectively.

Operating expenses were $4,015,169 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $3,832,650 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $182,519 or 5%. The increase is primarily due to the salaries of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of $1,400,500 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the 2021 period the Company's operating expenses included a $771,000 expense related to the amortization of the discount relating to the convertible notes issued in 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company reported other expenses of $161,200 and $31,490, respectively. Other expenses mainly consisted of interest expense relating to the bank loans of the Guanzan Group, Zhuoda and Zhongshan.

The Company reported a net loss of $2,740,480 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $3,290,627 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $550,147.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $1,606,214 and negative working capital of $1,359,907 as compared to cash of $4,797,849 and negative working capital of $932,493 on December 31, 2021.

"Our effort to improve efficiency have resulted in increased revenues and gross margins for the first quarter of 2022. As we move forward, we will continue to enhance compliance and risk management, and continue to improve service quality and brand awareness," said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer of BIMI International Medical Inc.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 1,606,214 $ 4,797,849 Accounts receivable, net 7,515,863 7,005,442 Advances to suppliers 6,797,153 3,163,836 Amount due from related parties 803,191 622,554 Inventories, net 2,169,589 2,639,883 Prepayments and other receivables 3,162,380 2,930,083 Total current assets 22,054,390 21,159,647 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Deferred tax assets 208,448 207,549 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,343,981 3,521,401 Intangible assets-net 17,752 18,039 Operating lease-right of use assets 4,711,222 4,845,509 Goodwill 8,376,217 8,376,217 Total non-current assets 16,657,620 16,968,715 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,712,010 $ 38,128,362 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term loans $ 1,791,531 $ 1,799,394 Long-term loans due within one year 186,750 369,187 Convertible promissory notes, net 5,765,617 5,211,160 Accounts payable, trade 6,629,460 7,339,210 Advances from customers 2,447,076 1,943,028 Amount due to related parties 531,817 730,285 Taxes payable 692,908 662,777 Other payables and accrued liabilities 1,724,964 3,082,917 Lease liability-current 924,360 954,182 Total current liabilities 20,694,483 22,092,140 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liability-non current 4,094,833 4,161,789 Long-term loans - non-current 528,911 538,006 Total non-current liabilities 4,623,744 4,699,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25,318,227 26,791,935 EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 10,359,264 and 8,502,222 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively * 10,359 8,502 Additional paid-in capital 60,566,188 55,220,130 Statutory reserves 2,263,857 2,263,857 Accumulated deficit (50,640,327 ) (47,900,929 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,051,790 1,601,870 Total BIMI International Medical Inc.'s equity 13,251,867 11,193,430 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 141,916 142,997 Total equity 13,393,783 11,336,427 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,712,010 $ 38,128,362

* Retrospectively restated due to five for one reverse stock split, see Note 21

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

For three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUES 5,019,748 2,168,004 COST OF REVENUES 3,561,278 1,575,743 GROSS PROFIT 1,458,470 592,261 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 754,880 452,636 General and administrative 3,260,289 3,380,014 Total operating expenses 4,015,169 3,832,650 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,556,699 ) (3,240,389 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 146 - Interest expense (107,759 ) (44,355 ) Exchange loss (3,266 ) - Other income/(expense) (50,321 ) 12,865 Total other expense, net (161,200 ) (31,490 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,717,899 ) (3,271,879 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 22,581 18,748 NET LOSS (2,740,480 ) (3,290,627 ) Less: net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,082 ) 42,615 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (2,739,398 ) $ (3,333,242 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment (550,080 ) (149,597 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (3,290,560 ) (3,440,224 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (24,974 ) (10,886 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (3,265,586 ) $ (3,429,338 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES Basic and diluted 10,087,665 3,338,608 LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.99 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)