BIMI International Medical, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

BIMI International Medical, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 5.56 million compared to USD 2.83 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.05 million compared to net loss of USD 6.54 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.65 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.65 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was USD 0.23 compared to basic loss per share of USD 0.69 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was USD 0.23 compared to diluted loss per share of USD 0.69 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 8.76 million compared to USD 5.54 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1.84 million compared to net loss of USD 9.28 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.47 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.59 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.47 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.59 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was USD 0.44 compared to basic loss per share of USD 0.6 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was USD 0.44 compared to diluted loss per share of USD 0.6 a year ago.