BIMI to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting on July 13, 2022

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, announced that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (local time) at the offices of the Company, 9th Floor, Building 2, Chongqing Corporation Avenue, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, P. R. China. The notice of the shareholder meeting is available on the Company's website at http://usbimi.com/.

Important Information for Shareholders

Your vote is important. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the annual meeting, BIMI urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.
BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:
Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BIMI@dgipl.com



