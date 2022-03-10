Bimini Capital Management : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

-MORE-

BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

VERO BEACH, Fla. (March 10, 2022) - Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCBB:BMNM),("Bimini Capital," "Bimini," or the

"Company") today announced results of operations for the three month periodended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

●

Net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per common share

●

Book value per share of $3.08

●

Company to discuss results on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET

Management Commentary

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The country and economy

appear to be on the verge of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.Stimulated by unprecedented monetary and fiscal policy, the

most significant combination of the two since the Second World War, the fading effect of the pandemic is clearly causing the economy

to run at unsustainable levels, resulting in very tight labor markets and the highestlevel of inflation in decades. The Federal Reserve

(the "Fed") is in the midst of a rapid transformation from accommodation to constraintand will likely begin raising short-term rates at

their meeting in March of 2022.Currently the market anticipates the Fed will continue to raise rates throughoutthe year and into 2023,

possibly by as much as 200 basis points.Further, they are rapidly winding down their asset purchases and will likely stop asset

purchases altogether - possibly by the end of the year - as they begin the processof "normalizing" the size of their balance sheet.The

effect of these developments on interest rates has been a material flattening of the U.S. Treasury curve, whereby shortand

intermediate term rates rise and more so relative to longer maturity U.S. Treasuries. The Russian invasionof Ukraine on February 24,

2022 may cause the Fed to alter their monetary policy decisions over the courseof 2022. The outbreak of hostilities has raised the

threat of a more widespread war and will certainly be inflationary, especially with respect to commodities. However, given the level of

inflation and strength of the economy at present, such developments wouldlikely have to be severe in order to meaningfully impact the

path of monetary policy over the near-term.

"Orchid had another strong quarter growing its shareholders' equity after raisingnet proceeds of approximately $115.5 million through

its "at the market" program during the fourth quarter of 2021. Through the endof 2021, Orchid has increased its shareholders' equity by

approximately $352.8 million, or 85%.As a result, Bimini Advisor's advisory services revenueincreased 19% over the third quarter.

Dividend income on our shares of Orchid common stock was unchanged from thethird quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020

at $0.065 per share per month. In January 2022, Orchid announced it will be reducingits monthly dividend to $0.055 per share.

"The Agency RMBS portfolio at Royal Palm Capital decreased by 6%during the fourth quarter of 2021, the combined effect of $2.5

million of paydowns, return of investment on the structured securities portfolioof $0.2 million and $0.9 million market to market loss.

Prepayment activity during the quarter was 13.7 CPR for the pass-through portfolio,a decline from 15.5 CPR in the third quarter, and

35.2 CPR for the structured securities portfolio, an increase from 26.9 CPRfor the third quarter.The combined portfolio prepaid at

21.1 CPR for the fourth quarter versus 18.3 CPR during the third.The pass-through securities owned by Royal Palm are

predominantly higher coupon and more seasoned, and while rates on the loansunderlying theses securities are still in the money and

the economic incentive to refinance is still present, we are finally seeing slowerspeeds, or burnout. We did see some widening in

spreads of these securities as specified pool pay-ups softened late in the quarter.As a result, for the fourth quarter of 2021, we