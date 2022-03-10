Bimini Capital Management : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
VERO BEACH, Fla. (March 10, 2022) - Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCBB:BMNM),("Bimini Capital," "Bimini," or the
"Company") today announced results of operations for the three month periodended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
●
Net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per common share
●
Book value per share of $3.08
●
Company to discuss results on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET
Management Commentary
Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The country and economy
appear to be on the verge of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.Stimulated by unprecedented monetary and fiscal policy, the
most significant combination of the two since the Second World War, the fading effect of the pandemic is clearly causing the economy
to run at unsustainable levels, resulting in very tight labor markets and the highestlevel of inflation in decades. The Federal Reserve
(the "Fed") is in the midst of a rapid transformation from accommodation to constraintand will likely begin raising short-term rates at
their meeting in March of 2022.Currently the market anticipates the Fed will continue to raise rates throughoutthe year and into 2023,
possibly by as much as 200 basis points.Further, they are rapidly winding down their asset purchases and will likely stop asset
purchases altogether - possibly by the end of the year - as they begin the processof "normalizing" the size of their balance sheet.The
effect of these developments on interest rates has been a material flattening of the U.S. Treasury curve, whereby shortand
intermediate term rates rise and more so relative to longer maturity U.S. Treasuries. The Russian invasionof Ukraine on February 24,
2022 may cause the Fed to alter their monetary policy decisions over the courseof 2022. The outbreak of hostilities has raised the
threat of a more widespread war and will certainly be inflationary, especially with respect to commodities. However, given the level of
inflation and strength of the economy at present, such developments wouldlikely have to be severe in order to meaningfully impact the
path of monetary policy over the near-term.
"Orchid had another strong quarter growing its shareholders' equity after raisingnet proceeds of approximately $115.5 million through
its "at the market" program during the fourth quarter of 2021. Through the endof 2021, Orchid has increased its shareholders' equity by
approximately $352.8 million, or 85%.As a result, Bimini Advisor's advisory services revenueincreased 19% over the third quarter.
Dividend income on our shares of Orchid common stock was unchanged from thethird quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020
at $0.065 per share per month. In January 2022, Orchid announced it will be reducingits monthly dividend to $0.055 per share.
"The Agency RMBS portfolio at Royal Palm Capital decreased by 6%during the fourth quarter of 2021, the combined effect of $2.5
million of paydowns, return of investment on the structured securities portfolioof $0.2 million and $0.9 million market to market loss.
Prepayment activity during the quarter was 13.7 CPR for the pass-through portfolio,a decline from 15.5 CPR in the third quarter, and
35.2 CPR for the structured securities portfolio, an increase from 26.9 CPRfor the third quarter.The combined portfolio prepaid at
21.1 CPR for the fourth quarter versus 18.3 CPR during the third.The pass-through securities owned by Royal Palm are
predominantly higher coupon and more seasoned, and while rates on the loansunderlying theses securities are still in the money and
the economic incentive to refinance is still present, we are finally seeing slowerspeeds, or burnout. We did see some widening in
spreads of these securities as specified pool pay-ups softened late in the quarter.As a result, for the fourth quarter of 2021, we
BMNM Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Page 2
March 10, 2022
recorded the mark to market loss mentioned above of $0.8 million on our RMBSpass-through holdings. The price of our Orchid shares
declined by $0.39, or $1.0 million.
"The economic developments that occurred during the fourth quarter have continued,and in many cases accelerated so far in 2022.
Interest rates have risen materially, and the curve has continued to flatten.The Fed has indicated they are poised to remove
accommodation at an accelerated pace as well. For Bimini, this means our fundingcosts are likely to rise materially over the course of
2022 and possibly into 2023.While longer-term maturities have not risen as much as short and intermediate termrates, they have
risen and refinancing and purchase activity in the residential housing marketis likely to slow. If this occurs, it would slow premium
amortization on the Company's Agency RMBS securities. The net effect of higher funding costs and slowerpremium amortization will
depend on the extent and timing of both but may reduce the Company's net interest income.As always, we will be diligent in the
management of our portfolio so as to minimize the effect of rising funding costs and protectthe portfolio from further adverse market
moves, likely via lower leverage."
Details of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results of Operations
The Company reported net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.05 per common share, for thethree-month period ended December 31, 2021.As
Orchid was able to grow its capital base during the year, advisory service revenues increased approximately 66%compared to the
three-month period ended December 31, 2020. Interest income on MBS and interestexpense on repurchase agreements were down
approximately 14% and 50%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. We recordedmark-to-
market losses of approximately $0.9 million and $1.0 million on our MBS portfolioand Orchid stock, respectively, during the three-
month period ended December 31, 2021. The results for the quarter alsoincluded operating expenses of $3.2 million.
Management of Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ("Orchid") is managed and advised by Bimini.As manager, Bimini is responsible for administering Orchid's
business activities and day-to-day operations.Pursuant to the terms of the management agreement, Bimini Advisorsprovides Orchid
with its management team, including its officers, along with appropriate support personnel.
Bimini also maintains a common stock investment in Orchid which is accountedfor under the fair value option, with changes in fair
value recorded in the statement of operations for the current period.For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Bimini's
statement of operations included a fair value adjustment of $(1.0) million and dividendsof $0.5 million from its investment in Orchid
common stock.Also during the three months ended December 31, 2021, Bimini recorded$3.0 million in advisory services revenue for
managing Orchid's portfolio consisting of $2.6 million of management fees and $0.4 millionin overhead reimbursement.
Capital Allocation and Return on Invested Capital
The Company allocates capital between two MBS sub-portfolios, the pass-through MBSportfolio ("PT MBS") and the structured MBS
portfolio, consisting of interest only ("IO") and inverse interest-only ("IIO") securities.The table below details the changes to the
respective sub-portfolios during the quarter.
Portfolio Activity for the Quarter
Structured Security Portfolio
Pass-Through
Interest-Only
Inverse Interest
Portfolio
Securities
Only Securities
Sub-total
Total
Market Value - September 30, 2021
$
61,372,233
$
2,999,175
$
18,869
$
3,018,044
$
64,390,277
BMNM Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Page 3
March 10, 2022
Return of Investment
n/a
(197,478)
(2,880)
(200,358)
(200,358)
Pay-downs
(2,509,429)
n/a
n/a
n/a
(2,509,429)
Premium Lost Due to Pay-downs
(272,860)
n/a
n/a
n/a
(272,860)
Mark to Market (Losses)
(561,085)
(42,428)
(973)
(43,401)
(604,486)
Market Value - December 31, 2021
$
58,028,859
$
2,759,269
$
15,016
$
2,774,285
$
60,803,144
The tables below present the allocation of capital between the respectiveportfolios at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021,
and the return on invested capital for each sub-portfolio for the three month periodended December 31, 2021.Capital allocation is
defined as the sum of the market value of securities held, less associatedrepurchase agreement borrowings, plus cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash associated with repurchase agreements. Capitalallocated to non-portfolio assets is not included in the
calculation.
The returns on invested capital in the PT MBS and structured MBS portfolioswere approximately (4.6)% and (1.1)%, respectively, for
the fourth quarter of 2021.The combined portfolio generated a return on invested capitalof approximately (3.6)%.
Capital Allocation
Structured Security Portfolio
Pass-Through
Interest-Only
Inverse Interest
Portfolio
Securities
Only Securities
Sub-total
Total
December 31, 2021
Market Value
$
58,028,859
$
2,759,269
$
15,016
$
2,774,285
$
60,803,144
Cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1)
9,812,410
-
-
-
9,812,410
Repurchase Agreement Obligations
(58,877,999)
-
-
-
(58,877,999)
Total
(2)
$
8,963,270
$
2,759,269
$
15,016
$
2,774,285
$
11,737,555
% of Total
76.4%
23.5%
0.1%
23.6%
100.0%
September 30, 2021
Market Value
$
61,372,233
$
2,999,175
$
18,869
$
3,018,044
$
64,390,277
Cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1)
9,544,843
-
-
-
9,544,843
Repurchase Agreement Obligations
(63,159,999)
-
-
-
(63,159,999)
Total
(2)
$
7,757,077
$
2,999,175
$
18,869
$
3,018,044
$
10,775,121
% of Total
72.0%
27.8%
0.2%
28.0%
100.0%
(1)
Amount excludes restricted cash of $0 and $160 at December 31, 2021 andSeptember 30, 2021, respectively, relatedto trust preferred debt
funding hedges.
(2)
Invested capital includes the value of the MBS portfolio and cash equivalents andrestricted cash, reduced by repurchase agreement
borrowings.
Returns for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Structured Security Portfolio
Pass-Through
Interest-Only
Inverse Interest
Portfolio
Securities
Only Securities
Sub-total
Total
Income (net of repo cost)
$
478,466
$
11,235
$
(5)
$
11,230
$
489,696
Realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(833,944)
(42,428)
(973)
(43,401)
(877,345)
$
(355,478)
$
(31,193)
$
(978)
$
(32,171)
$
(387,649)
Beginning Capital Allocation
7,757,077
2,999,175
18,869
3,018,044
10,775,121
Return on Invested Capital for the Quarter
(1)
(4.6)%
(1.0)%
(5.2)%
(1.1)%
(3.6)%
(1)
Calculated by dividing the TotalReturn by the Beginning Capital Allocation, expressed as a percentage.
BMNM Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Page 4
March 10, 2022
Prepayments
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company received approximately $2.7million in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments
and prepayments, which equated to a constant prepayment rate ("CPR")of approximately 21.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Prepayment rates on the two MBS sub-portfolios were as follows (in CPR):
PT
Structured
MBS Sub-
MBS Sub-
Total
Three Months Ended
Portfolio
Portfolio
Portfolio
December 31, 2021
13.7
35.2
21.1
September 30, 2021
15.5
26.9
18.3
June 30, 2021
21.0
31.3
21.9
March 31, 2021
18.5
16.4
18.3
December 31, 2020
12.8
24.5
14.4
September 30, 2020
13.0
32.0
15.8
June 30, 2020
12.4
25.0
15.3
March 31, 2020
11.6
18.1
13.7
Portfolio
The following tables summarize the MBS portfolio as of December 31, 2021 and2020.
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Percentage
Average
of
Weighted
Maturity
Fair
Entire
Average
in
Longest
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
Coupon
Months
Maturity
December 31, 2021
Fixed Rate MBS
$
58,029
95.4%
3.69%
330
1-Sep-51
Interest-Only Securities
2,759
4.6%
2.86%
306
15-May-51
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
15
0.0%
5.90%
209
15-May-39
Total Mortgage Assets
$
60,803
100.0%
3.41%
329
1-Sep-51
December 31, 2020
Fixed Rate MBS
$
64,902
99.6%
3.89%
333
1-Aug-50
Interest-Only Securities
251
0.4%
3.56%
299
15-Jul-48
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
25
0.0%
5.84%
221
15-May-39
Total Mortgage Assets
$
65,178
100.0%
3.89%
333
1-Aug-50
($ in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Percentage of
Percentage of
Agency
Fair Value
Entire Portfolio
Fair Value
Entire Portfolio
Fannie Mae
$
39,703
65.3%
$
38,946
59.8%
Freddie Mac
21,100
34.7%
26,232
40.2%
Total Portfolio
$
60,803
100.0%
$
65,178
100.0%
BMNM Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Page 5
March 10, 2022
Entire Portfolio
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Weighted Average Pass-Through Purchase Price
$
109.33
$
109.51
Weighted Average Structured Purchase Price
$
4.81
$
4.28
Weighted Average Pass-Through Current Price
$
109.30
$
112.67
Weighted Average Structured Current Price
$
9.87
$
3.20
Effective Duration
(1)
2.103
3.309
(1)
Effective duration of 2.103 indicates that an interest rate increase of1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.103% decrease in the value of the
MBS in the Company's investment portfolio at December 31, 2021.An effective duration of 3.309 indicates that an interest rate increaseof
1.0% would be expected to cause a 3.309% decrease in the value of the MBS in theCompany's investment portfolio at December 31,2020.
These figures include the structured securities in the portfolio but not theeffect of the Company's hedges. Effective durationquotes for
individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.
Financing, Leverage and Liquidity
As of December31, 2021,the Companyhad outstandingrepurchaseobligationsof approximately$58.9 millionwith a netweighted
average borrowingrate of 0.14%.These agreementswere collateralizedby MBS witha fair value,includingaccrued interest,of
approximately$61.0 million,and cash pledgedto counterpartiesof approximately$1.4 million.At December31, 2021,the Company's
liquiditywas approximately$8.4 million,consistingof unpledgedMBS and cashand cash equivalents.
We may pledgemore of ourstructuredMBS as partof a repurchaseagreementfunding,but retaincash in lieuof acquiringadditional
assets.In this way, wecan, at amodest cost,retain higherlevels ofcash on handand decreasethe likelihoodwe will haveto sell assets
in a distressedmarket inorder toraise cash.Below isa listingof outstandingborrowingsunder repurchaseobligationsat December31,
2021.
($ in thousands)
Repurchase Agreement Obligations
Weighted
Weighted
Total
Average
Average
Outstanding
% of
Borrowing
Amount
Maturity
Counterparty
Balances
Total
Rate
at Risk
(1)
(in Days)
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
$
34,205
58.1%
0.13%
$
1,844
15
ED&F Man Capital Markets, Inc.
11,996
20.4%
0.11%
417
14
South Street Securities, LLC
5,352
9.1%
0.15%
254
18
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
5,120
8.7%
0.15%
544
21
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
2,205
3.7%
0.52%
461
20
$
58,878
100.0%
0.14%
$
3,520
16
(1)
Equal to thefair value ofsecurities soldplus accruedinterest receivableand cash postedas collateral(if any), minusthe sum of repurchase
agreement liabilitiesand accruedinterest payable.
Book Value PerShare
The Company'sBook Value PerShare atDecember31, 2021 was$3.08.The Companycomputes BookValue Per Shareby dividingtotal
stockholders'equity bythe totalnumber ofshares outstandingof the Company'sClass A CommonStock. AtDecember31, 2021,the
Company'sstockholders'equity was$33.0 millionwith 10,702,194Class A Commonshares outstanding.
BMNM Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Page 6
March 10, 2022
Stock RepurchasePlans
On March 26,2018, theBoard ofDirectorsof the Companyapproveda Stock RepurchasePlan (the"2018 RepurchasePlan").Pursuant
to the 2018RepurchasePlan, wecould purchaseup to 500,000shares ofthe Company'sClass A CommonStock fromtime to time,
subject tocertain limitationsimposed byRule 10b-18of the SecuritiesExchangeAct of 1934.The 2018RepurchasePlan was terminated
on September16, 2021.
During theperiod beginningJanuary 1,2021 throughSeptember16, 2021,the Companyrepurchaseda total of1,195 sharesunder the
2018 RepurchasePlan at anaggregatecost of approximately$2,298, includingcommissionsand fees,for a weightedaverage priceof
$1.92 pershare. Fromcommencementof the 2018RepurchasePlan, throughits termination,the Companyrepurchaseda total of71,598
shares atan aggregatecost of approximately$169,243,includingcommissionsand fees,for a weightedaverage priceof $2.36per share.
On September16, 2021,the Boardauthorizeda share repurchaseplan pursuantto Rule 10b5-1of the SecuritiesExchangeAct of 1934
(the "2021RepurchasePlan"). Pursuantto the 2021RepurchasePlan, wemay purchaseshares ofour ClassA CommonStock fromtime
to time foran aggregatepurchaseprice notto exceed$2.5 million.Share repurchasesmay be executedthrough variousmeans, including,
without limitation,open markettransactions.The 2021RepurchasePlan doesnot obligatethe Companyto purchaseany shares,and it
expires onSeptember16, 2023.The authorizationfor the 2021RepurchasePlan maybe terminated,increasedor decreasedby the
Company's Boardof Directorsin its discretionat any time.From thecommencementof the 2021RepurchasePlan, throughDecember31,
2021, werepurchaseda total of92,287 sharesat an aggregatecost of approximately$192,905,includingcommissionsand fees,for a
weightedaverage priceof $2.09per share.Subsequentto December31, 2021,and throughMarch 10,2022, theCompany repurchaseda
total of170,422 sharesat an aggregatecost of approximately$343,732,includingcommissionsand fees,for a weightedaverage priceof
$2.02 pershare.
SummarizedFinancialStatements
The followingis a summarizedpresentationof the unauditedconsolidatedbalance sheetsas of December31, 2021,and 2020,and the
unauditedconsolidatedstatementsof operationsfor the calendarquartersand yearsended December31, 2021and 2020.Amounts
presentedare subjectto change.
BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Mortgage-backed securities
$
60,803,144
$
65,178,231
Cash equivalents and restricted cash
9,812,410
10,911,357
Investment in Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
11,679,107
13,547,764
Accrued interest receivable
229,942
202,192
Deferred tax assets, net
35,036,312
34,668,467
Other assets
4,523,726
4,192,558
Total Assets
$
122,084,641
$
128,700,569
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Repurchase agreements
$
58,877,999
$
65,071,113
BMNM Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Page 7
March 10, 2022
Junior subordinated notes
27,438,976
27,612,781
Other liabilities
2,767,816
1,528,826
Total Liabilities
89,084,791
94,212,720
Stockholders' equity
32,999,850
34,487,849
Total Liabilities andEquity
$
122,084,641
$
128,700,569
Class A Common Shares outstanding
10,702,194
11,608,555
Book value per share
$
3.08
$
2.97
BMNM Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Page 8
March 10, 2022
BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTSOF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)
Years Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Advisory services
$
9,788,340
$
6,795,072
$
3,030,541
$
1,825,929
Interest and dividend income
4,261,596
5,516,733
1,017,044
1,102,658
Interest expense
(1,112,973)
(2,224,141)
(270,470)
(300,470)
Net revenues
12,936,963
10,087,664
3,777,115
2,628,117
(Losses) gains
(4,744,032)
(10,279,321)
(1,889,383)
424,608
Expenses
8,285,362
6,666,901
3,151,796
1,660,107
Net loss before income tax benefit
(92,431)
(6,858,558)
(1,264,064)
1,392,618
Income tax benefit
(367,845)
(1,369,416)
(704,234)
(10,665,275)
Net income (loss)
$
275,414
$
(5,489,142)
$
(559,830)
$
12,057,893
Basic and Diluted Net income (loss) Per Share of:
CLASS A COMMON STOCK
$
0.02
$
(0.47)
$
(0.05)
$
1.04
CLASS B COMMON STOCK
$
0.02
$
(0.47)
$
(0.05)
$
1.04
Consolidated
Three Months Ended December 31,
Key Balance Sheet Metrics
2021
2020
Average MBS
(1)
$
62,596,709
$
69,161,379
Average repurchase agreements
(1)
61,018,999
67,878,143
Average equity
(1)
32,449,980
28,458,902
Key Performance Metrics
Average yield on MBS
(2)
3.27%
3.45%
Average cost of funds
(2)
0.14%
0.25%
Average economic cost of funds
(3)
4.77%
3.88%
Average interest rate spread
(4)
3.13%
3.20%
Average economic interest rate spread
(5)
(1.50)%
(0.43)%
(1)
Average MBS,repurchase agreementsand stockholders'equity balancesare calculatedusing two datapoints, thebeginning andending
balances.
(2)
Portfolio yieldsand costs offunds are calculatedbased on theaverage balancesof the underlyinginvestment portfolio/repurchaseagreement
balances andare annualizedfor the quarterlyperiods presented.
(3)
Represents interestcost of ourborrowings andthe effect ofderivative agreementsattributed tothe period relatedto hedging activities,divided
by averagerepurchase agreements.
(4)
Average interestrate spread iscalculated bysubtractingaverage costof funds fromaverage yieldon MBS.
(5)
Average economicinterest ratespread is calculatedby subtractingaverage economiccost of fundsfrom averageyield on MBS.
About BiminiCapital Management,Inc.
Bimini CapitalManagement,Inc. is anasset managerthat investsprimarilyin residentialmortgage-relatedsecuritiesissued bythe Federal
NationalMortgageAssociation(Fannie Mae),the FederalHome Loan MortgageCorporation(FreddieMac) andthe GovernmentNational
MortgageAssociation(Ginnie Mae).
BMNM Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Page 9
March 10, 2022
Through ourwholly-ownedsubsidiary, BiminiAdvisors Holdings,LLC ("BiminiAdvisors"),we serveas the externalmanagerof Orchid
Island Capital,Inc. ("Orchid").Orchid isa publicly-tradedreal estateinvestmenttrust (NYSE:ORC).Orchid ismanaged toearn returnson
the spreadbetween theyield on itsassets andits costs,includingthe interestexpense onthe fundsit borrows.As Orchid'sexternal
manager, BiminiAdvisors receivesmanagementfees andexpense reimbursementsfor managingOrchid's investmentportfolioand day-
to-day operations.Pursuantto the termsof the managementagreement,Bimini AdvisorsprovidesOrchid withits managementteam,
including itsofficers, alongwith appropriatesupport personnel.Bimini Advisorsis at alltimes subjectto the supervisionand oversightof
Orchid's boardof directorsand hasonly suchfunctionsand authorityas are delegatedto it.
We also managethe portfolioof our wholly-ownedsubsidiary, RoyalPalm Capital,LLC ("RoyalPalm"). RoyalPalm is managedwith an
investmentstrategysimilar tothat of Orchid.Bimini CapitalManagement,Inc. andits subsidiariesare headquarteredin Vero Beach,
Florida.
Forward LookingStatements
Statementsherein relatingto mattersthat arenot historicalfacts areforward-lookingstatementsas definedin the PrivateSecurities
LitigationReform Actof 1995. Thereader iscautionedthat suchforward-lookingstatementsare basedon informationavailableat the time
and on management'sgood faithbelief withrespect tofuture events,and are subjectto risksand uncertaintiesthat couldcause actual
performanceor resultsto differ materiallyfrom thoseexpressedin such forward-lookingstatements.Importantfactors thatcould cause
such differencesare describedin BiminiCapital Management,Inc.'s filingswith theSecuritiesand ExchangeCommission,includingBimini
Capital Management,Inc.'s mostrecent AnnualReport onForm 10-K andQuarterlyReports onForm 10-Q.Bimini CapitalManagement,
Inc. assumesno obligationto updateforward-lookingstatementsto reflectsubsequentresults,changes inassumptionsor changesin
other factorsaffecting forward-lookingstatements.
EarningsConferenceCall Details
An earningsconferencecall andlive audiowebcast willbe hostedFriday, March 11, 2022,at 10:00AM ET. Participantscan receivedial-in
informationvia emailby followingthe link:
earnings-conference-call/
A live audiowebcast ofthe conferencecall can beaccessedat
or via theinvestorrelations
section ofthe Company'swebsiteat
. An audioarchive ofthe webcastwill be availablefor approximatelyone
year.
CONTACT:
Bimini CapitalManagement,Inc.
Robert E.Cauley, 772-231-1400
Chairmanand ChiefExecutiveOfficer
Disclaimer
