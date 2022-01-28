Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bimini Capital Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMNM   US0903194019

BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(BMNM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bimini Capital Management to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

01/28/2022 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB:BMNM) ("Bimini” or the "Company"), today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter of 2021 following the close of trading on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can receive dial-in information via email by following the link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9945/bimini-capital-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call/

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.biminicapital.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/416889295, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until April 10, 2022.

About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. is an asset manager that invests primarily in residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bimini Advisors Holdings, LLC ("Bimini Advisors"), we serve as the external manager of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ("Orchid"). Orchid is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (NYSE: ORC). Orchid is managed to earn returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows. As Orchid’s external manager, Bimini Advisors receives management fees and expense reimbursements for managing Orchid's investment portfolio and day-to-day operations. Pursuant to the terms of the management agreement, Bimini Advisors provides Orchid with its management team, including its officers, along with appropriate support personnel. Bimini Advisors is at all times subject to the supervision and oversight of Orchid's board of directors and has only such functions and authority as are delegated to it.

We also manage the portfolio of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Palm Capital, LLC (“Royal Palm”). Royal Palm is managed with an investment strategy similar to that of Orchid. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
03:17pBimini Capital Management to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
BU
2021BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation F..
AQ
2021Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Bimini Capital Management, Inc. Announce Third Amendmen..
CI
2021BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S (form 10-Q)
AQ
2021BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
2021BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Tranche Update on Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ma..
CI
2021Bimini Capital Management, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Bimini Capital Management Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
2021BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -0,19 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,49 M - -
Net Debt 2020 85,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,2 M 23,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 24,0x
EV / Sales 2020 -511x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bimini Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Cauley Vice Chairman, CFO & Chief Investment Officer
George Hunter Haas Vice President & Head-Mortgage Research
Robert J. Dwyer Lead Independent Director
Frank E. Jaumot Director
Jerry M. Sintes Vice President & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.82%23
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.41%11 180
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-1.53%7 774
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-1.15%7 375
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-1.96%5 059
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-4.01%4 796