Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bimini Capital Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMNM   US0903194019

BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(BMNM)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:06 2022-07-13 am EDT
1.650 USD   -1.79%
09:07aBimini Capital Management to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
06/14BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bimini Capital Management to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results

07/15/2022 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB:BMNM) ("Bimini” or the "Company"), today announced that it will release results for the second quarter of 2022 following the close of trading on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can receive dial-in information via email by following the link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11341/bimini-capital-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call/.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.biminicapital.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/286429349.

About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. is an asset manager that invests primarily in residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bimini Advisors Holdings, LLC ("Bimini Advisors"), we serve as the external manager of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ("Orchid"). Orchid is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (NYSE: ORC). Orchid is managed to earn returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows. As Orchid’s external manager, Bimini Advisors receives management fees and expense reimbursements for managing Orchid's investment portfolio and day-to-day operations. Pursuant to the terms of the management agreement, Bimini Advisors provides Orchid with its management team, including its officers, along with appropriate support personnel. Bimini Advisors is at all times subject to the supervision and oversight of Orchid's board of directors and has only such functions and authority as are delegated to it.

We also manage the portfolio of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Palm Capital, LLC (“Royal Palm”). Royal Palm is managed with an investment strategy similar to that of Orchid. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
09:07aBimini Capital Management to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
06/14BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/13Tranche Update on Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Se..
CI
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Bimini Capital Management, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Bimini Capital Management, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/12Bimini Capital Management Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/25Bimini Capital Management to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
03/11Tranche Update on Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Se..
CI
03/11TRANSCRIPT : Bimini Capital Management, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 11, 2022
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 8,19 M - -
Net income 2021 0,28 M - -
Net Debt 2021 77,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 89,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,3 M 17,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -511x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bimini Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Cauley Vice Chairman, CFO & Chief Investment Officer
George Hunter Haas Vice President & Head-Mortgage Research
Robert J. Dwyer Lead Independent Director
Frank E. Jaumot Director
Jerry M. Sintes Vice President & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.00%17
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-23.29%9 779
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.9.14%6 410
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.6.21%4 137
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-9.85%3 562
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-8.53%3 480