Bimputh Finance PLC is a Sri Lanka-based non-banking financial institution. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of micro finance, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), personal loans, leasing, gold loan advances along with term and savings mobilization activities. The Company provides finance for cultivation of cash/ other crops; micro; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and SME, self-employed individuals, and groups. Its product portfolio including micro finance, leasing, gold loans, SME, housing, personal loans, and agriculture.

Sector Consumer Lending