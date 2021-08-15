Bin Dawood : Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding says Q2 net profit down almost 50%

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer
BinDawood Holding said profits in the second quarter were down
almost 50%, as last year's figures were higher because of a
boost in sales amid COVID-19 lockdown panic-buying and hoarding.
The retail supermarket said net profit in the quarter ended
June 30 was 95 million riyals ($25.33 million), compared with
185.4 million riyals in the same period last year.
"I believe a comparison of the financial performance of H1
2021 with H1 2020 is not very meaningful because of the
extenuating circumstances and unprecedented disruption to
business caused by the pandemic," chief executive Ahmad
BinDawood, said in a statement on Sunday.
The second quarter of last year "benefited enormously from
pantry-buying in response to lockdowns and in the lead-up to the
VAT [value-added tax] hike which came into effect from 1 July
2020."
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)