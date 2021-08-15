Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Bin Dawood Holding Company
  News
  Summary
    4161   SA154HG210H6

BIN DAWOOD HOLDING COMPANY

(4161)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bin Dawood : Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding says Q2 net profit down almost 50%

08/15/2021 | 01:44am EDT
DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding said profits in the second quarter were down almost 50%, as last year's figures were higher because of a boost in sales amid COVID-19 lockdown panic-buying and hoarding.

The retail supermarket said net profit in the quarter ended June 30 was 95 million riyals ($25.33 million), compared with 185.4 million riyals in the same period last year.

"I believe a comparison of the financial performance of H1 2021 with H1 2020 is not very meaningful because of the extenuating circumstances and unprecedented disruption to business caused by the pandemic," chief executive Ahmad BinDawood, said in a statement on Sunday.

The second quarter of last year "benefited enormously from pantry-buying in response to lockdowns and in the lead-up to the VAT [value-added tax] hike which came into effect from 1 July 2020." ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill)


Financials
Sales 2021 5 263 M 1 403 M 1 403 M
Net income 2021 454 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 2 011 M 536 M 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 12 207 M 3 255 M 3 255 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart BIN DAWOOD HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bin Dawood Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIN DAWOOD HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 106,80 SAR
Average target price 112,83 SAR
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmad Abdulrazzag bin Dawood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Salim Patka Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Razzaq Dawood bin Dawood Chairman
Basem Taiseer Hijaz Chief Audit, Risk Management & Compliance Officer
Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al-Barrak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIN DAWOOD HOLDING COMPANY-10.25%3 255
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)45.94%77 314
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.65%28 504
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)22.61%16 677
HAL TRUST28.66%15 155
LIFCO AB (PUBL)57.67%13 056