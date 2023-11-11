Bindal Exports Limited is an India-based company, which is involved in manufacturing and export of textiles, garments, and made-ups. The Company specializes in diverse international styles, varied colors, and specialty finishes which are tailor-made to customersâ requirements. Its product portfolio comprises a range of fabrics such as polyester, viscose, rayon and others. The Company is supplying fabrics, trading grey cloth and finished fabrics, exports of fabrics and finished garments, and manufacturing garments for its own brand FASHFUN. Is caters to both domestic, as well as international markets. It also supplies polyester and different blends of polyester, viscose, rayon, satin and chiffon to its domestic, as well as overseas customer. Its fabrics commonly find application in the apparel industry, bathing & furnishing industry and others. The main markets in which its products are sold include Germany, Nigeria, France, Spain, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Oman and others.