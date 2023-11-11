Bindal Exports Limited announced that Mr. Ramavtar Sharma has been Appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 10 November, 2023. Mr. Ramavtar Sharma holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree. With over more than 10 years of experience in finance and accounting, Mr. Ramavtar Sharma has successfully led finance teams and implemented cost-saving initiatives.

Mr. Ramavtar Sharma joined Bindal Exports Limited in 2017, and since then, he has played a crucial role in managing the company's financial operations, overseeing budgeting, financial reporting, and risk management.