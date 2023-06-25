BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CO . P.L.C
AM 11:51:38 2023-06-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 25-06-2023 11:51:38 AM
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of BINDAR
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C was held on 10:00
ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-06-25
On 25-06-2023 at Online Through Microsoft Teams. The
ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ
shareholders participation in the General Assembly
.% 99.06
Meeting was 99.06%.
Subject: Merger
ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The General Assembly approved the merger of the
ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
company with Al Qimeh Auto Trade Facilities Company
ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﻥﻮﻜﺗ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ
where Bindar Trading and Investment Company is the
.ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺠﺗﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻫ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ
resulted company
Subject: Increasing the company's Capital
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The General Assembly approved the increase of the
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
company's capital from 20000000 to 25205677 through:
ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 25205677 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 20000000
:ﻝﻼﺧ
The Capital Increase Method
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
Other:
:ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
Merger of Bindar Trading and Investment Company (the
ﻊﻣ ( ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ) ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﺍ
ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ) ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
merging company) with Al-Qimeh Auto Trade Facilities
(
Company (the merged company)
Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Memorandum of Association
The General Assembly approved the amendment of the
ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Subject: Other
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Approval for the results in the report of the assets and
ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ
BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C
liabilities of the Bindar Trading and Investment Company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺕﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻣﻭ
ﻡ.ﺥ.ﻡ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ
(The merging company) and Al-Qimeh Auto Trade Facilities
ﺔﻴﺣﺎﺘﺘﻓﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺍﺰﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺬﻛﻭ .(ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ)
company (The merged company). and the approval of the
(ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ
opening budget of Bindar Trading and Investment Company
.ﺕﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍﻭ
(the merging company) that included in the report of the
assets and liabilities
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Dana Ahmad
Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
