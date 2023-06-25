BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO . P.L.C

AM 11:51:38 2023-06-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 25-06-2023 11:51:38 AM

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of BINDAR

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C was held on 10:00

ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-06-25

On 25-06-2023 at Online Through Microsoft Teams. The

ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ

shareholders participation in the General Assembly

.% 99.06

Meeting was 99.06%.

Subject: Merger

ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the merger of the

ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

company with Al Qimeh Auto Trade Facilities Company

ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﻥﻮﻜﺗ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ

where Bindar Trading and Investment Company is the

.ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺠﺗﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻫ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ

resulted company

Subject: Increasing the company's Capital

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the increase of the

ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

company's capital from 20000000 to 25205677 through:

ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 25205677 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 20000000

:ﻝﻼﺧ

The Capital Increase Method

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

Other:

:ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

Merger of Bindar Trading and Investment Company (the

ﻊﻣ ( ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ) ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﺍ

ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ) ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

merging company) with Al-Qimeh Auto Trade Facilities

(

Company (the merged company)

Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Memorandum of Association

The General Assembly approved the amendment of the

ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

Company's Article and Memorandum of Association

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Approval for the results in the report of the assets and

ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

liabilities of the Bindar Trading and Investment Company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺕﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻣﻭ

ﻡ.ﺥ.ﻡ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷﻭ (ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ

(The merging company) and Al-Qimeh Auto Trade Facilities

ﺔﻴﺣﺎﺘﺘﻓﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺍﺰﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺬﻛﻭ .(ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ)

company (The merged company). and the approval of the

(ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ

opening budget of Bindar Trading and Investment Company

.ﺕﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍﻭ

(the merging company) that included in the report of the

assets and liabilities

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Dana Ahmad

Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

