SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bindar Trading and Investment : Disclosure (BIND) 2021 12 12

12/12/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO . P.L.C

PM 03:08:30 2021-12-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 09-12-2021 03:08:30 PM

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C announces

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

the occurrence of the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 09-12-2021

2021-12-09 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

To Jordan Securities C ommission

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

To Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻹﺍ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Disclosure of the acquisition of Summit Auto Trade

،ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

(76) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ/43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ

Company

ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ . 2002 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ

In Accordance with article 43/D of

ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Securities Law Number (76) of the year

ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗ 9/12/2021 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻴﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﻓ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ

2002 and article (8) of the Instructions of

Issuing Companies Disclosure,

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ

Accounting and Auditing Standards, we

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ

would like to inform you that on Thursday

ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻜﻤﺗ

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ

December 09, 2021An acquisition

،ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻭ ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ

agreement has been signed for Summit

ﺎﻬﺘﺼﺣ ﺰﻳﺰﻌﺗﻭ ﻊﺳﻮﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﻳﻭ

Auto Trade Company in Jordan This is

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻘﻌﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻣ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ،ﺔﻴﻗﻮﺴﻟﺍ

after obtaining the approval of the Central

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ

Bank of Jordan and the approval of the

ﺕﺎﺒﻠﻄﺘﻣ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ

Board of Directors of Tamkeen Financial

ﻝﺎﺣ ﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺍﺪﺠﺘﺴﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻦﻋ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺈﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﻨﺳﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Leasing Company and the approval of the

. ﺎﻬﺛﻭﺪﺣ

board of directors of Bindar Trading and

Investment Company .The

،،،ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

aforementioned acquisition is in line with

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

the company ' s strategy to expand and

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ

increase its market share.an

ﻉﺎﺻﺭ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﻋﺭ

extraordinary general assembly meeting

will be followed up to approve the

recommendations of the board of

directors of Bindar Trading and

Investment, and to disclose according to

the requirements of the law We will keep

you informed of any development as it

2

Page 1 of

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

may occur

Bindar Trading & Investment Company

General Manager

Raad Abu Rassa

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Dana Ahmad

Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Bindar Trading & Investment Co. plc published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 07:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5,58 M 7,88 M 7,88 M
Net income 2020 2,50 M 3,53 M 3,53 M
Net Debt 2020 27,1 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,97x
EV / Sales 2020 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 1,08%
Chart BINDAR TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bindar Trading and Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ra'ad Munir Abdel Rahim Abu Rasa'a General Manager
Walid Mohammad Al Sourieh Manager-Finance & Administration
Omar Ibrahim Omar Abu Wishah Chairman
Dana Ahmad Head-Compliance & Risk Management
Hassan Ibrahim Saeed Al-Amad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BINDAR TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY14.55%36
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED40.69%59 193
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL37.91%26 197
ORIX CORPORATION41.94%23 720
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED85.36%8 352
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED23.25%7 907