Bindar Trading and Investment : Disclosure (BIND) 2021 12 12

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CO . P.L.C
PM 03:08:30 2021-12-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 09-12-2021 03:08:30 PM
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C announces
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
the occurrence of the following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 09-12-2021
2021-12-09 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
To Jordan Securities C ommission
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
To Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻹﺍ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Disclosure of the acquisition of Summit Auto Trade
،ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
Company
In Accordance with article 43/D of
ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ
ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗ 9/12/2021 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻴﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﻓ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ
ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
ﺎﻬﺘﺼﺣ ﺰﻳﺰﻌﺗﻭ ﻊﺳﻮﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﻳﻭ
after obtaining the approval of the Central
ﺕﺎﺒﻠﻄﺘﻣ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ
|
|
|
|
|
will be followed up to approve the
directors of Bindar Trading and
the requirements of the law We will keep
2
