Bindar Trading and Investment : Disclosure (BIND) 2021 12 12

the occurrence of the following material event:

To Jordan Securities C ommission

Subject: Disclosure of the acquisition of Summit Auto Trade

In Accordance with article 43/D of

Securities Law Number (76) of the year

2002 and article (8) of the Instructions of

Accounting and Auditing Standards, we

would like to inform you that on Thursday

agreement has been signed for Summit

Auto Trade Company in Jordan This is

after obtaining the approval of the Central

Bank of Jordan and the approval of the

Board of Directors of Tamkeen Financial

Leasing Company and the approval of the

board of directors of Bindar Trading and

aforementioned acquisition is in line with

the company ' s strategy to expand and

will be followed up to approve the

recommendations of the board of

directors of Bindar Trading and

Investment, and to disclose according to

the requirements of the law We will keep