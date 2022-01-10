Bindar Trading and Investment : Disclosure (BIND) 2022 01 10

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO . P.L.C PM 03:37:04 2022-01-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 09-01-2022 03:37:04 PM ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Results of the Non ordinary General Assembly

1. A new Board of directors has been elected : Tamkeen : ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻢﺗ 1-

Leasing Company ( 3 Chairs )- Mr. Hassan Ibrahim Saeed ﻥﺎﺴﺣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ-(ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻣ 3 ) ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻜﻤﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Al Amad ( 1 Independent chair ) - Mr. Khaled Mohammed ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ-( ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺪﻌﻘﻣ ) ﺪﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺇ

Hashem Al Saqqaf (1 Independent Chair ) (ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺪﻌﻘﻣ ) ﻑﺎﻘﺴﻟﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ

2. Approve the purchase of the entire shares of Summit ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ 2-

Auto Trade Company amount JOD 3,438,366 , and ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺇﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 3,438,366 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ

complete any decisions related to the purchase process . . ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻱﺍ

3. Approve Authorizing the Board of Directors to ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ 3 -

implement the decisions of the Non-ordinary general ﺔﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ

assembly and to take appropriate measures in this regard ﺔﺤﻠﺼﻣ ﻪﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺸﺑ

with all relevant authorities for the interests of ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﺒﻃﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

shareholders and in accordance with the Companies Law . ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ

and other applicable laws .

