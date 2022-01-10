Bindar Trading and Investment : Disclosure (BIND) 2022 01 10

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C
|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT
|
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
CO . P.L.C
|
PM 03:37:04 2022-01-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 09-01-2022 03:37:04 PM
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Results of the Non ordinary General Assembly
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. A new Board of directors has been elected : Tamkeen
|
: ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻢﺗ
|
1-
|
Leasing Company ( 3 Chairs )- Mr. Hassan Ibrahim Saeed
|
ﻥﺎﺴﺣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ-(ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻣ 3 ) ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻜﻤﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
|
Al Amad ( 1 Independent chair ) - Mr. Khaled Mohammed
|
ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ-( ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺪﻌﻘﻣ ) ﺪﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺇ
|
Hashem Al Saqqaf (1 Independent Chair )
|
(ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺪﻌﻘﻣ ) ﻑﺎﻘﺴﻟﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ
|
2. Approve the purchase of the entire shares of Summit
|
ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ 2-
|
Auto Trade Company amount JOD 3,438,366 , and
|
ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺇﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 3,438,366 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ
|
complete any decisions related to the purchase process .
|
. ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻱﺍ
|
3. Approve Authorizing the Board of Directors to
|
ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ
|
3 -
|
implement the decisions of the Non-ordinary general
|
ﺔﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ
|
assembly and to take appropriate measures in this regard
|
ﺔﺤﻠﺼﻣ ﻪﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺸﺑ
|
with all relevant authorities for the interests of
|
ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﺒﻃﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
shareholders and in accordance with the Companies Law
|
. ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ
|
and other applicable laws .
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Dana Ahmad
|
Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|