    BIND   JO3121911015

BINDAR TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BIND)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Bindar Trading and Investment : Disclosure (BIND) 2022 01 10

01/10/2022 | 02:18am EST
BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO . P.L.C

PM 03:37:04 2022-01-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 09-01-2022 03:37:04 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Results of the Non ordinary General Assembly

1. A new Board of directors has been elected : Tamkeen

: ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻢﺗ

1-

Leasing Company ( 3 Chairs )- Mr. Hassan Ibrahim Saeed

ﻥﺎﺴﺣ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ-(ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻣ 3 ) ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻜﻤﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Al Amad ( 1 Independent chair ) - Mr. Khaled Mohammed

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ-( ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺪﻌﻘﻣ ) ﺪﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺇ

Hashem Al Saqqaf (1 Independent Chair )

(ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺪﻌﻘﻣ ) ﻑﺎﻘﺴﻟﺍ ﻢﺷﺎﻫ

2. Approve the purchase of the entire shares of Summit

ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ 2-

Auto Trade Company amount JOD 3,438,366 , and

ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺇﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 3,438,366 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ

complete any decisions related to the purchase process .

. ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻱﺍ

3. Approve Authorizing the Board of Directors to

ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ

3 -

implement the decisions of the Non-ordinary general

ﺔﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ

assembly and to take appropriate measures in this regard

ﺔﺤﻠﺼﻣ ﻪﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺸﺑ

with all relevant authorities for the interests of

ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﺒﻃﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

shareholders and in accordance with the Companies Law

. ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ

and other applicable laws .

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Dana Ahmad

Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bindar Trading & Investment Co. plc published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
