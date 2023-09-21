BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO . P.L.C

PM 03:16:24 2023-09-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 20-09-2023 03:16:24 PM

ﺔﺒﻃﺎﺨﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺮﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Official Letter Reply

According to your official letter No. 23/02429/3/2,

،23/02429/3/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺗﺮﻀﺣ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑ

ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ

related to clarify the information mentioned in the annual

:ﻦﻴﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻳﺪﻨﺒﻠﻟ 2022

report of year 2022 for the following two items

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (16-ﺏ/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻡﺰﻠﺗ 1-

The Article (4/B-16) of the disclosure instructions for

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻀﺗ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ

ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻤﺠﻤﺑ ﺎﻫﺮﻛﺫ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺪﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ

exporting companies required to include a clarification of

ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﻭ ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ .ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

the audit fees paid by the company and it's subsidiaries

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺎﻛ ﺓﺪﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

separately ,which are mentioned for the company and it's

. ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 11,556 :ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ -

subsidiaries as a total, and to clarify the audit fees for each

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2,350 :ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺎﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ -

company, as following

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2,000 :ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺑﺭ -

Bindar Trading and Investment Co. : 11,556 Jordanian

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2,000:ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻛﺍﺭ -

dinars

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 23,026 : ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ -

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (2-ﻩ/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻡﺰﻠﺗ 2-

Bindar Financial Leasing Co. : 2,350 Jordanian dinars

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻀﺗ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ

Robu' Al-Sharq Real Estate Co. : 2,000 Jordanian dinars

Rakeen Real Estate Co. : 2,000 Jordanian dinars

ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﺎﻌﻓ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺭ ﻡﺎﻈﻧ ﺮﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻪﺘﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﺑ

Al Qimeh Auto trade Facilities Co. : 23,026 Jordanian

ﻦﻤﺿ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﻻﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻠﻟﻭ

dinars

ﺪﻗ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﺔﻳﺃ ﺩﻮﺟﻭ ﻡﺪﻌﺑ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ

The Article (4/E-2) of the disclosure instructions for

،2023 ﻪﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﺛﺆﺗ

ﻂﺒﻀﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻔﻛﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﺇ ﻦﻋ ﻪﺘﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﺑﻭ

exporting companies require that ;the annual report must

ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻀﺘﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﺘﻟﻹﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ،ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍﻭ

include an acknowledgment by the Board of Directors of

ﻦﻋ ﻪﺘﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺈﺑ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ

their responsibility for providing an effective control

.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﺎﻌﻓ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺭ ﻡﺎﻈﻧ ﺮﻴﻓﻮﺗ

system in the company. Accordingly, for clarification, it

was stated by the members of the Board of Directors in

the annual report for the year 2022 that there are no

fundamental matters that may affect the continuity of the

company during the next fiscal year 2023, and they are

responsible for preparing the financial statements and the

adequacy of the company's internal control and oversight

systems, and we commit that will include in the annual

report for the year 2023. With acknowledgment by the

Board of Directors of their responsibility for providing an

effective control system in the company

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Dana Ahmad

Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

