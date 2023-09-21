BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CO . P.L.C
PM 03:16:24 2023-09-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 20-09-2023 03:16:24 PM
ﺔﺒﻃﺎﺨﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺮﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Official Letter Reply
According to your official letter No. 23/02429/3/2,
،23/02429/3/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺗﺮﻀﺣ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑ
ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﻮﻛﺬﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ
related to clarify the information mentioned in the annual
:ﻦﻴﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻳﺪﻨﺒﻠﻟ 2022
report of year 2022 for the following two items
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (16-ﺏ/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻡﺰﻠﺗ 1-
The Article (4/B-16) of the disclosure instructions for
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻀﺗ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ
ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻤﺠﻤﺑ ﺎﻫﺮﻛﺫ ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺪﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ
exporting companies required to include a clarification of
ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻟﻭ ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ .ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
the audit fees paid by the company and it's subsidiaries
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺎﻛ ﺓﺪﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻛ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
separately ,which are mentioned for the company and it's
. ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 11,556 :ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ -
subsidiaries as a total, and to clarify the audit fees for each
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2,350 :ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺎﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ -
company, as following
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2,000 :ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺑﺭ -
Bindar Trading and Investment Co. : 11,556 Jordanian
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2,000:ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻛﺍﺭ -
dinars
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 23,026 : ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ -
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (2-ﻩ/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻡﺰﻠﺗ 2-
Bindar Financial Leasing Co. : 2,350 Jordanian dinars
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻀﺗ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ
Robu' Al-Sharq Real Estate Co. : 2,000 Jordanian dinars
Rakeen Real Estate Co. : 2,000 Jordanian dinars
ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﺎﻌﻓ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺭ ﻡﺎﻈﻧ ﺮﻴﻓﻮﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻪﺘﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﺑ
Al Qimeh Auto trade Facilities Co. : 23,026 Jordanian
ﻦﻤﺿ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﻻﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺢﻴﺿﻮﺘﻠﻟﻭ
dinars
ﺪﻗ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﺔﻳﺃ ﺩﻮﺟﻭ ﻡﺪﻌﺑ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ
The Article (4/E-2) of the disclosure instructions for
،2023 ﻪﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﺛﺆﺗ
ﻂﺒﻀﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻔﻛﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﺇ ﻦﻋ ﻪﺘﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﺑﻭ
exporting companies require that ;the annual report must
ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻀﺘﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﺘﻟﻹﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ،ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍﻭ
include an acknowledgment by the Board of Directors of
ﻦﻋ ﻪﺘﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺈﺑ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ
their responsibility for providing an effective control
.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻝﺎﻌﻓ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺭ ﻡﺎﻈﻧ ﺮﻴﻓﻮﺗ
system in the company. Accordingly, for clarification, it
was stated by the members of the Board of Directors in
the annual report for the year 2022 that there are no
fundamental matters that may affect the continuity of the
company during the next fiscal year 2023, and they are
responsible for preparing the financial statements and the
adequacy of the company's internal control and oversight
systems, and we commit that will include in the annual
report for the year 2023. With acknowledgment by the
Board of Directors of their responsibility for providing an
effective control system in the company
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Dana Ahmad
Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
