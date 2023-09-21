Bindar Trading and Investment Company PLC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of financing services. The Company's principle activity is the provision of vehicle and real estate finance. The Company trades and distributes raw materials and consumer products on cash or on installment basis for several types of products such as cars and automobiles, real estate and housing properties, home furniture and appliances, boats and marine equipments, and medical and industrial equipments. Furthermore, the Company provides educational, medical and travel financing services such as university students? loans, medical treatment and surgical operations loans, as well as travel and accommodation loans. In addition, the Company is also engaged in the ownership of movable and immovable properties. The Company's subsidiaries include A'ayan Trading, Agencies and Investment Company, Rakin Real Estate Investment Company and Bindar Financial Leasing Company.

Sector Consumer Lending