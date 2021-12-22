Log in
    BIND   JO3121911015

BINDAR TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BIND)
Bindar Trading and Investment : G.A (BIND) 2021 12 22

12/22/2021 | 08:17am EST
BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO . P.L.C

AM 10:04:49 2021-12-22 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 22-12-2021 10:04:49 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of BINDAR TRADING &

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C cordially invites you to attend

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

the company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-01-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

which will be held at 10:00 on 04-01-2022 at Through

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Microsoft Teams ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ

Electronic System Microsoft Teams to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Dismissing the Board of Directors, its Chairman or one of

ﻪﺋﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺪﺣﺍ ﻭﺍ ﻪﺴﻴﺋﺭ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻗﺇ

its members.

Electing a new board of directors ,in conjunction with the expiry period of

ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

current Board of directors.

Complete acquisition of another company

ًﺎﻴﻠﻛ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ

Purchase all shares of Summit Auto Trade Company, and complete any

ﻱﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺇﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

decisions related to the purchase process

.ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

Authorizing the Board of Directors to implement the decisions of the Non-

ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ

ordinary general assembly and to take appropriate measures in this

ﺔﺤﻠﺼﻣ ﻪﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺸﺑ ﺔﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ

regard with all relevant authorities for the interests of shareholders and in

ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﺒﻃﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

accordance with the Companies Law and other applicable laws.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Dana Ahmad

Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bindar Trading & Investment Co. plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 13:16:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5,58 M 7,88 M 7,88 M
Net income 2020 2,50 M 3,53 M 3,53 M
Net Debt 2020 27,1 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,0 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,97x
EV / Sales 2020 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 1,08%
Chart BINDAR TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bindar Trading and Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ra'ad Munir Abdel Rahim Abu Rasa'a General Manager
Walid Mohammad Al Sourieh Manager-Finance & Administration
Omar Ibrahim Omar Abu Wishah Chairman
Dana Ahmad Head-Compliance & Risk Management
Hassan Ibrahim Saeed Al-Amad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BINDAR TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY18.18%37
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED24.23%52 277
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL32.90%25 245
ORIX CORPORATION42.54%23 616
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED78.55%8 046
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED16.09%7 449