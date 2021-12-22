Bindar Trading and Investment : G.A (BIND) 2021 12 22

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO . P.L.C AM 10:04:49 2021-12-22 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 22-12-2021 10:04:49 AM ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of BINDAR TRADING & ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C cordially invites you to attend ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

the company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-01-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

which will be held at 10:00 on 04-01-2022 at Through ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Microsoft Teams ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ

Electronic System Microsoft Teams to discuss the :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

following matters:

Subject: :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Dismissing the Board of Directors, its Chairman or one of ﻪﺋﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺪﺣﺍ ﻭﺍ ﻪﺴﻴﺋﺭ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻗﺇ

its members.

Electing a new board of directors ,in conjunction with the expiry period of ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

current Board of directors.

Complete acquisition of another company ًﺎﻴﻠﻛ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ

Purchase all shares of Summit Auto Trade Company, and complete any ﻱﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺇﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

decisions related to the purchase process .ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ

Other: :ﺮﺧﺁ

Authorizing the Board of Directors to implement the decisions of the Non- ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ

ordinary general assembly and to take appropriate measures in this ﺔﺤﻠﺼﻣ ﻪﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺸﺑ ﺔﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ

regard with all relevant authorities for the interests of shareholders and in ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﺒﻃﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

accordance with the Companies Law and other applicable laws.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ