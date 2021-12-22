Bindar Trading and Investment : G.A (BIND) 2021 12 22

BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C
|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT
|
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
CO . P.L.C
|
AM 10:04:49 2021-12-22 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 22-12-2021 10:04:49 AM
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
|
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of BINDAR TRADING &
|
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C cordially invites you to attend
|
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
|
the company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting
|
ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-01-04 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
which will be held at 10:00 on 04-01-2022 at Through
|
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Microsoft Teams ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ
|
Electronic System Microsoft Teams to discuss the
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
following matters:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Dismissing the Board of Directors, its Chairman or one of
|
ﻪﺋﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺪﺣﺍ ﻭﺍ ﻪﺴﻴﺋﺭ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻗﺇ
|
its members.
|
|
|
|
Electing a new board of directors ,in conjunction with the expiry period of
|
ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
current Board of directors.
|
|
|
|
Complete acquisition of another company
|
ًﺎﻴﻠﻛ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ
|
|
|
Purchase all shares of Summit Auto Trade Company, and complete any
|
ﻱﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺇﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
|
decisions related to the purchase process
|
.ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ
|
|
|
Other:
|
:ﺮﺧﺁ
|
|
|
Authorizing the Board of Directors to implement the decisions of the Non-
|
ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ
|
ordinary general assembly and to take appropriate measures in this
|
ﺔﺤﻠﺼﻣ ﻪﻴﻓ ﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺎﻬﻧﺄﺸﺑ ﺔﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ
|
regard with all relevant authorities for the interests of shareholders and in
|
ﺔﻴﻋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻦﻴﻧﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﺒﻃﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
accordance with the Companies Law and other applicable laws.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Dana Ahmad
|
Dana Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|