BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BINDAR TRADING & INVESTMENT
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CO . P.L.C
PM 01:58:07 2023-08-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 10-08-2023 01:58:07 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of BINDAR TRADING &
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻹﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
INVESTMENT CO . P.L.C cordially invites you to attend
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
the company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-09-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
which will be held at 10:00 on 06-09-2023 at Online
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Through Microsoft Teams to discuss the following
matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Other:
:ﺮﺧﺁ
First: Approval of the independent accounts for Bindar
ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺔﻠﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ :ﻻﻭﺃ
ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻤﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷﻭ ( ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ) .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ
Trading and Investment Company PLC. (the merging
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ( ﺔﺠﻣﺪﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ) ﻡ.ﺥ.ﻡ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻴﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ
company) and Al-Qimeh Automotive Facilities Company
ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ
(the merged company), from the date of issuance of the
ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣﻭ
company's general assembly's decision approving the
ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (232) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ (299) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ
merger until the date of issuance of the general
.ﻪﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
assembly's decision approving the final merger, acoording
ﺓﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻷﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺠﺗﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ : ﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ
to Article (299) and Article (232) of the applicable
.ﻪﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (232)
Companies Law
ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ) ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﺜﻟﺎﺛ
Second: Distributing the shares resulting from the merger
. ( .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ
in accordance with the Article (232) of the applicable
ﺭﺍﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ) ﺔﺠﻣﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ : ﺎﻌﺑﺍﺭ
Companies Law
ﻦﻣ (232) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ( .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻠﻟ
Third: Election of a new board of directors for the
. ﻪﺑ ﻝﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ
merging company (Bindar Trading and Investment Co.)
Fourth: Election of a new auditor of the merging company
(Bindar Trading and Investment Co.)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
