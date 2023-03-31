Binero : Fullmaktsformulär power of attorney form AGM 2023

FULLMAKTSFORMULÄR

POWER OF ATTORNEY FORM

Nedanstående aktieägare befullmäktigar härmed nedanstående ombud att företräda och rösta för aktieägarens samtliga aktier i Binero Group (publ), org.nr 556264-3022, vid årsstämma fredagen den 5 maj 2023.

The shareholder stated below hereby grants the proxy stated below the right to represent and vote for the shareholder's entire shareholding in Binero Group (publ), reg. no. 556264-3022, at the annual general shareholders' meeting on Friday, 5 May 2023.

Ombud/Proxy

Ombudets namn/Name of the proxy: Personnummer/Personal identification number: Utdelningsadress/Postal adress: Postnummer och postort/Postcode and post town: Telefonnummer dagtid/Daytime telephone number:

Aktieägare/Shareholder

Aktieägarens namn/Name of the shareholder: Person- eller organisationsnummer/Personal identification number or corporate registration number: Utdelningsadress/Postal address: Postnummer och postort/Postcode and post town: Telefonnummer dagtid/Daytime telephone number: Datum och underskrift/Date and signature: Namnförtydligande/Clarification of signature:

Om fullmakten ställs ut av en juridisk person ska fullmakten undertecknas av behörig firmatecknare samt kopia av registreringsbevis eller motsvarande behörighetshandling bifogas.

If issued by a legal entity, the power of attorney must be signed by an authorized representative and be accompanied by a registration certificate or other documents attesting to the authority of the signatory.

Observera att insändandet av detta fullmaktsformulär inte gäller som anmälan till stämman. Aktieägare som önskar delta vid stämman måste avge särskild anmälan i enlighet med de instruktioner som återfinns i kallelsen till stämman.

Please observe that sending in this power of attorney form will not be sufficient in order to give notice of your attendance at the meeting. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting must also give notice of their attendance in accordance with the instructions to be found in the notice to attend the shareholders' meeting.

En kopia av fullmakten samt eventuellt registreringsbevis eller motsvarande behörighetshandling ska i god tid före stämman sändas till bolaget på adress Binero Group AB (publ), "Årsstämma", 114 78 Stockholm eller per e-post tillir@binero.com. Fullmakten i original ska även uppvisas på stämman.

A copy of the power of attorney form and a registration certificate or other documents attesting the authority of the signatory (if applicable) shall be sent to the company well in advance of the meeting at the address Binero Group AB (publ), "Annual General Meeting", SE-114 78 Stockholm or by e-mail toir@binero.com. The original version of the power of attorney form shall also be presented at the meeting.