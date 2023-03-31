Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Binero Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BINERO   SE0005249570

BINERO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BINERO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:00:02 2023-03-31 am EDT
4.200 SEK    0.00%
03:44aBinero : Fullmaktsformulär power of attorney form AGM 2023
PU
02/27Binero - Steps in the right direction
AQ
02/23Binero Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Binero : Fullmaktsformulär power of attorney form AGM 2023

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FULLMAKTSFORMULÄR

POWER OF ATTORNEY FORM

Nedanstående aktieägare befullmäktigar härmed nedanstående ombud att företräda och rösta för aktieägarens samtliga aktier i Binero Group (publ), org.nr 556264-3022, vid årsstämma fredagen den 5 maj 2023.

The shareholder stated below hereby grants the proxy stated below the right to represent and vote for the shareholder's entire shareholding in Binero Group (publ), reg. no. 556264-3022, at the annual general shareholders' meeting on Friday, 5 May 2023.

Ombud/Proxy

Ombudets namn/Name of the proxy:

Personnummer/Personal identification number:

Utdelningsadress/Postal adress:

Postnummer och postort/Postcode and post town:

Telefonnummer dagtid/Daytime telephone number:

Aktieägare/Shareholder

Aktieägarens namn/Name of the shareholder:

Person- eller organisationsnummer/Personal identification number or corporate registration number:

Utdelningsadress/Postal address:

Postnummer och postort/Postcode and post town:

Telefonnummer dagtid/Daytime telephone number:

Datum och underskrift/Date and signature:

Namnförtydligande/Clarification of signature:

Om fullmakten ställs ut av en juridisk person ska fullmakten undertecknas av behörig firmatecknare samt kopia av registreringsbevis eller motsvarande behörighetshandling bifogas.

If issued by a legal entity, the power of attorney must be signed by an authorized representative and be accompanied by a registration certificate or other documents attesting to the authority of the signatory.

Observera att insändandet av detta fullmaktsformulär inte gäller som anmälan till stämman. Aktieägare som önskar delta vid stämman måste avge särskild anmälan i enlighet med de instruktioner som återfinns i kallelsen till stämman.

Please observe that sending in this power of attorney form will not be sufficient in order to give notice of your attendance at the meeting. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting must also give notice of their attendance in accordance with the instructions to be found in the notice to attend the shareholders' meeting.

En kopia av fullmakten samt eventuellt registreringsbevis eller motsvarande behörighetshandling ska i god tid före stämman sändas till bolaget på adress Binero Group AB (publ), "Årsstämma", 114 78 Stockholm eller per e-post tillir@binero.com. Fullmakten i original ska även uppvisas på stämman.

A copy of the power of attorney form and a registration certificate or other documents attesting the authority of the signatory (if applicable) shall be sent to the company well in advance of the meeting at the address Binero Group AB (publ), "Annual General Meeting", SE-114 78 Stockholm or by e-mail toir@binero.com. The original version of the power of attorney form shall also be presented at the meeting.

Disclaimer

Binero Group AB (publ) published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BINERO GROUP AB (PUBL)
03:44aBinero : Fullmaktsformulär power of attorney form AGM 2023
PU
02/27Binero - Steps in the right direction
AQ
02/23Binero Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Binero Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Binero - Better-than-expected EBITDA
AQ
2022Binero - Solid Acquired Growth
AQ
2022Binero Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
2022Binero - RedBridge Starting to Show Off
AQ
2022Binero Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Redeye Initiates Coverage of Binero
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 100 M 9,65 M 9,65 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 29,0 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart BINERO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Binero Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINERO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,20 SEK
Average target price 4,90 SEK
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Managers and Directors
Charlotte Darth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Åsa Gislason Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Magnus Hallberg Chairman
Victoria Dexback Independent Director
Hellen Wohlin Lidgard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BINERO GROUP AB (PUBL)4.74%13
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.48.28%196 640
CLOUDFLARE, INC.30.30%18 858
DYNATRACE, INC.5.64%11 683
NUTANIX, INC.-3.03%5 815
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.22%5 762
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer