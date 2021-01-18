Log in
BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Australia shares jump 1%, led by gains in mining and financial stocks

01/18/2021 | 10:00pm EST
* Bingo jumps around 24% after on $1.76 bln buyout offer

* Rio says China industrial activity back to pre-COVID-19 levels

* Tyro expects terminal outages issues resolved by week's end

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday, on the back of gains among financial and mining stocks, with waste management firm Bingo Industries being the biggest gainer after it received a buyout offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.2% at 6,741.4 by 0208 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Monday.

Bingo Industries soared 23.7% after a private equity firm made a A$2.29 billion ($1.76 billion) play for the company.

Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, a day after data showed China's economy was one of the few in the world to grow over 2020.

Rio said industrial activity in China is now at pre-coronavirus levels, a boon for miners looking to their top export destination to drive growth as the global economic recovery stumbles ahead.

BHP Group, the world's top miner, edged nearly 1% higher, mirroring gains among the broader mining sector. BHP will report its second-quarter production results on Wednesday.

Financials rose 1.5%, with Westpac Banking Corp up 2.4%, leading gains among the country's four biggest banks.

"A lot of the early movement seems to be a bounce back from yesterday's losses in the absence of direction from the U.S. markets and lack of big news on the domestic fight against the virus," said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

Australia recorded another day with no new locally acquired cases on Tuesday.

Shares of Tyro Payments, while not a constituent of the ASX200, surged around 25% as the payments processor expects to resolve outages that have plagued its terminal fleet since early January and caused a near third plunge in its share price. It also rebuffed a short seller report last week.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3%, hurt by utility and healthcare stocks. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -2.93% 45.45 End-of-day quote.7.12%
BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.74% 2.74 End-of-day quote.12.30%
RIO TINTO GROUP -1.44% 118.79 End-of-day quote.4.36%
S&P/ASX 200 1.19% 6742.6 Real-time Quote.1.95%
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED -11.79% 2.32 End-of-day quote.-27.27%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 0.07% 114.72 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.75% 21.19 End-of-day quote.9.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 482 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net Debt 2021 316 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,9x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 1 793 M 1 378 M 1 382 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 65,1%
Technical analysis trends BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,69 AUD
Last Close Price 2,74 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,49%
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Tartak Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael J. Coleman Independent Chairman
Geoff Hill Chief Operating Officer
Chris Jeffery Chief Financial & Development Officer
Declan Hogan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED12.30%1 374
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.68%26 774
SUEZ SA4.50%12 811
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.51%9 089
STERICYCLE-1.83%6 231
PENNON GROUP PLC1.56%5 533
