Australia shares jump 1%, led by gains in mining and financial stocks

* Bingo jumps around 24% after on $1.76 bln buyout offer
* Rio says China industrial activity back to pre-COVID-19
levels
* Tyro expects terminal outages issues resolved by week's
end
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 1% on
Tuesday, on the back of gains among financial and mining stocks,
with waste management firm Bingo Industries being the biggest
gainer after it received a buyout offer.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.2% at 6,741.4 by 0208
GMT. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Monday.
Bingo Industries soared 23.7% after a private
equity firm made a A$2.29 billion ($1.76 billion) play for the
company.
Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 2.4% rise in
fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, a day after data showed
China's economy was one of the few in the world to grow over
2020.
Rio said industrial activity in China is now at
pre-coronavirus levels, a boon for miners looking to their top
export destination to drive growth as the global economic
recovery stumbles ahead.
BHP Group, the world's top miner, edged nearly 1%
higher, mirroring gains among the broader mining sector.
BHP will report its second-quarter production results on
Wednesday.
Financials rose 1.5%, with Westpac Banking Corp
up 2.4%, leading gains among the country's four biggest
banks.
"A lot of the early movement seems to be a bounce back from
yesterday's losses in the absence of direction from the U.S.
markets and lack of big news on the domestic fight against the
virus," said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.
Australia recorded another day with no new locally acquired
cases on Tuesday.
Shares of Tyro Payments, while not a constituent of
the ASX200, surged around 25% as the payments processor expects
to resolve outages that have plagued its terminal fleet since
early January and caused a near third plunge in its share price.
It also rebuffed a short seller report last week.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell
0.3%, hurt by utility and healthcare stocks.
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Krishna Chandra Eluri)