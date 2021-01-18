Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Bingo Industries Limited    BIN   AU000000BIN7

BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(BIN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bingo Industries : Australia's Bingo Industries gets $1.8 bln buyout offer, shares soar

01/18/2021 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* CPE Capital-led consortium tables A$3.50/share offer

* Co says talks with PE consortium ongoing

* Shares hit highest since Feb 2020

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Bingo Industries said on Tuesday it had received a A$2.29 billion ($1.8 billion) cash buyout offer from a consortium led by private equity firm CPE Capital, sending the waste management firm's shares to an 11-month high.

The offer comes at a time when the government is injecting stimulus into the recycling and construction sectors and pushing infrastructure investment as the economy reopens from coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.

Under the proposal, Bingo shareholders would get A$3.50 per share, a nearly 28% premium to the stock's last close, the company said in a statement.

A deal would hand nearly A$460 million to Chief Executive Officer and top shareholder Daniel Tartak, whose parents started Bingo in the outer suburbs of Sydney in 2005 by acquiring a small skip bin company for less than A$1 million.

Bingo said the proposal included an alternative structure which would give shareholders an option to receive a mix of cash and unlisted scrip at a lower upfront price than the cash offer.

"The proposal is being considered by an independent board committee of Bingo and discussions and due diligence with the consortium have been ongoing," the company said.

Bingo shares jumped as much as 23.7% to A$3.39, their highest since Feb. 20, 2020, but still traded below the offer price.

"(The offer) is just a shot across the bow and a chance to engage with the family," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"The takeover will need to be closer to A$4 to get it over the line."

CPE Capital's investment portfolio ranges from food to the automobile sector, and includes Banksmeadow Recycling site, which it bought from Bingo in 2019.

CPE Capital declined to comment.

($1 = 1.3017 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.74% 2.74 End-of-day quote.12.30%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 0.07% 114.72 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
All news about BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
04:56pBINGO INDUSTRIES : Australia's Bingo Industries gets $1.8 bln buyout offer, shar..
RE
04:43pBINGO INDUSTRIES : Australia's Bingo Industries gets $1.8 bln offer from CPE Cap..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 482 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net Debt 2021 316 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,6x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 1 793 M 1 378 M 1 376 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bingo Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,63 AUD
Last Close Price 2,74 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,49%
Spread / Average Target -3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Tartak Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael J. Coleman Independent Chairman
Geoff Hill Chief Operating Officer
Chris Jeffery Chief Financial & Development Officer
Declan Hogan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED12.30%1 374
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.68%26 774
SUEZ SA4.50%12 811
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.51%9 089
STERICYCLE-1.83%6 231
PENNON GROUP PLC1.56%5 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ