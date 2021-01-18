Bingo Industries : Australia's Bingo Industries gets $1.8 bln buyout offer, shares soar

* CPE Capital-led consortium tables A$3.50/share offer
* Co says talks with PE consortium ongoing
* Shares hit highest since Feb 2020
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Bingo Industries
said on Tuesday it had received a A$2.29 billion ($1.8 billion)
cash buyout offer from a consortium led by private equity firm
CPE Capital, sending the waste management firm's shares to an
11-month high.
The offer comes at a time when the government is injecting
stimulus into the recycling and construction sectors and pushing
infrastructure investment as the economy reopens from
coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.
Under the proposal, Bingo shareholders would get A$3.50 per
share, a nearly 28% premium to the stock's last close, the
company said in a statement.
A deal would hand nearly A$460 million to Chief Executive
Officer and top shareholder Daniel Tartak, whose parents started
Bingo in the outer suburbs of Sydney in 2005 by acquiring a
small skip bin company for less than A$1 million.
Bingo said the proposal included an alternative structure
which would give shareholders an option to receive a mix of cash
and unlisted scrip at a lower upfront price than the cash offer.
"The proposal is being considered by an independent board
committee of Bingo and discussions and due diligence with the
consortium have been ongoing," the company said.
Bingo shares jumped as much as 23.7% to A$3.39, their
highest since Feb. 20, 2020, but still traded below the offer
price.
"(The offer) is just a shot across the bow and a chance to
engage with the family," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst at
Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.
"The takeover will need to be closer to A$4 to get it over
the line."
CPE Capital's investment portfolio ranges from food to the
automobile sector, and includes Banksmeadow Recycling site,
which it bought from Bingo in 2019.
CPE Capital declined to comment.
($1 = 1.3017 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, additional reporting
by Byron Kaye in Sydney; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Stephen
Coates)