Bingo Industries : Australia's Bingo Industries gets $1.8 bln offer from CPE Capital-led consortium

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian waste management company Bingo
Industries on Tuesday said it received a cash buyout
offer from a consortium led by private equity firm CPE Capital,
valuing the firm at A$2.29 billion ($1.76 billion).
Bingo shareholders will get A$3.50 per share, representing a
nearly 28% premium to the stock's last close, the company said
in a statement.
It added that the proposal references a scrip alternative
which gives shareholders an option to receive a mix of cash and
unlisted scrip at a lower upfront price than the cash offer.
"Proposal is being considered by an Independent Board
Committee of BINGO and discussions and due diligence with the
Consortium have been ongoing," the recycling firm said in a
statement.
Bingo, which reported https://bit.ly/3iqDzBT a three-fold
jump in statutory profit for fiscal 2020 due to increased
network capacity, is likely to benefit from a potential boom in
infrastructure investment as the economy reopens after
coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.
CPE Capital's investment portfolio ranges from food to the
automobile sector, and includes Banksmeadow Recycling site,
which it bought https://bit.ly/2KrRj2R from Bingo in 2019.
Shares of the recycling firm rose 0.7% to A$2.74 on Monday,
valuing it at A$1.79 billion.
($1 = 1.3017 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)