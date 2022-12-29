Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCE   VN000000BCE0

BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING

(BCE)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
5640.00 VND   -1.05%
12/29Canada competition tribunal rules in favor of $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw deal
RE
11/22Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Appointment of Ly Tan Tri as Deputy CEO
CI
10/18Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada competition tribunal rules in favor of $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw deal

12/29/2022 | 11:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's competition tribunal approved on Thursday Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc , ending the companies' 20-month-old dispute with the antitrust authority.

The decision by the tribunal paves the way for closing the merger that would create the second largest telecom company in Canada after Bell. Canada's competition bureau had blocked the merger - one of the country's biggest - on grounds that it would reduce competition.

The two telecoms companies, owned by billionaire Canadian families who have fought for decades to win market share, took their battle to Canada's competition tribunal, arguing that Shaw faced bleak prospects in the absence of a Rogers takeover.

In a ruling late on Thursday, the Competition Tribunal dismissed the Commissioner of Competition's request to oppose the deal, saying that the deal is "not likely to prevent or lessen competition substantially."

The panel also ruled that the proposed deal is not likely to lead to "materially higher" prices or a decline in service, quality or innovation.

The deal has been seen as a test case for the Canadian antitrust bureau's ability to foster competition in a country where customers and advocates have complained about market concentration from industries ranging from telecoms to banks.

"I am very disappointed that the Tribunal is dismissing our application to block the merger between Rogers and Shaw. We are carefully considering our next steps," Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, said in a statement.

The companies had earlier proposed selling Shaw's Freedom Mobile Inc to Quebecor Inc to facilitate the merger but the bureau rejected that, saying Quebecor was not a viable competitor with the merged entity.

Rogers-Shaw and Quebecor now await approval from Canada's Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to transfer Freedom Mobile's spectrum license to Quebecor. In October, he hinted his intention to approve the sale as long as the telecom operator holds Freedom Mobile assets for at least 10 years and keeps prices comparable to its current levels in Quebec, which are 20% lower than in Ontario and Western Canada.

The proposed deal was announced in March 2021, when the Alberta-based Shaw family decided to sell the company to Rogers for C$40.5 per share. Rogers said it would invest C$2.5 billion to build a 5G network in Western Canada and spend another C$1 billion to connect rural and remote indigenous communities.

Rogers and Shaw did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. ($1 = 1.3544 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Akriti Sharma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCE INC. 1.10% 59.72 Delayed Quote.-10.24%
BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING -1.05% 5640 End-of-day quote.-69.35%
QUEBECOR INC. 0.66% 28.97 Delayed Quote.0.10%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.94% 60.98 Delayed Quote.0.30%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.42% 35.77 Delayed Quote.-7.22%
All news about BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING
12/29Canada competition tribunal rules in favor of $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw deal
RE
11/22Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Appointment..
CI
10/18Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Board Chang..
CI
10/18Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Executive C..
CI
09/29Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Cash Divide..
CI
09/28Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Management ..
CI
09/28Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Executive C..
CI
08/11Bce : Board resolution on agreements with related parties
PU
08/10Bce : Nghị quyết HĐQT về việc thông qua các giao dịch, ..
PU
05/11Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Resignation..
CI
More news
Chart BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING
Duration : Period :
Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Thanh Huy Van Nguyen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viet Cuong Van Quang Chairman
Dieu Thanh Thi Le Director
Vu Hoan Nguyen Director
Hien Phuc Van Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING-69.35%8
VINCI1.44%55 971
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED11.38%36 015
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.40%32 394
QUANTA SERVICES24.45%20 195
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.63%19 243