  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCE   VN000000BCE0

BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING

(BCE)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
5640.00 VND   -1.05%
11/22Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Joint Stock Company Announces Appointment of Ly Tan Tri as Deputy CEO
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada's antitrust tribunal clears $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw deal

12/30/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust tribunal approved Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) bid for rival Shaw Communications Inc, ending months of uncertainty over the merger that would create the country's second largest telecom firm.

The ruling on late Thursday dismissed the Commissioner of Competition's plea to oppose the merger, which has been seen as a test case for the country's ability to foster competition amid growing worries of consolidation in sectors ranging from telecoms to banks.

The two companies and the competition bureau approached the tribunal after the bureau rejected Shaw's proposal to sell Freedom Mobile Inc to rival Quebecor Inc's Videotron unit for C$2.85 billion to facilitate the deal.

The bureau said Quebecor was not a viable competitor with the merged entity. However, in its Thursday ruling, the tribunal said such a sale would allow Videotron to expand in new markets and ensure competition remains robust.

The Rogers-Shaw merger after the sale of Freedom Mobile was "not likely to prevent or lessen competition substantially" and may not lead to "materially higher" prices or a decline in quality of service, the tribunal said. "I am very disappointed that the Tribunal is dismissing our application to block the merger between Rogers and Shaw," Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, said.

"We are carefully considering our next steps."

The antitrust commissioner could still appeal after the tribunal lays out the details of its decision over the next couple of days.

Rogers-Shaw and Quebecor now await approval from Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to transfer Freedom Mobile's spectrum license to Videotron.

Champagne had in October hinted his intention to approve the sale as long as Videotron holds Freedom Mobile's assets for at least 10 years and keeps prices comparable to current levels in Quebec, which are 20% lower than in Ontario and Western Canada.

The two companies said they would now work to get the government approval for the deal that was announced in March 2021 when the Alberta-based Shaw family decided to sell the company to Rogers for C$40.5 per share.

"The deal will receive all necessary approvals. The objection by the Competition Bureau was the main hurdle to overcome," Cormark Securities analyst David McFadgen said.

He said there are "significant" revenue synergies for Rogers from bundling services, while Quebecor has better growth prospects from the Freedom Mobile deal.

Shaw's shares surged nearly 10% on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Rogers was up more than 4%. Quebecor was up 3% on Friday. ($1 = 1.3544 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Akriti Sharma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING -1.05% 5640 End-of-day quote.-69.35%
QUEBECOR INC. 5.28% 30.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 5.36% 64.13 Delayed Quote.1.25%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 9.60% 39.205 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
Chart BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING
Duration : Period :
Binh Duong Construction and Civil Engineering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Thanh Huy Van Nguyen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viet Cuong Van Quang Chairman
Dieu Thanh Thi Le Director
Vu Hoan Nguyen Director
Hien Phuc Van Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BINH DUONG CONSTRUCTION AND CIVIL ENGINEERING-69.35%8
VINCI1.44%56 630
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED11.38%35 801
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.40%32 042
QUANTA SERVICES24.45%20 392
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.63%19 289