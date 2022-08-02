Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMP   VN000000BMP5

BINH MINH PLASTICS JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(BMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
61500.00 VND   +2.67%
BMP : Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký doanh nghiệp thay đổi lần thứ 7
PU
07/26Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/28Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMP: Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký doanh nghiệp thay đổi lần thứ 7

08/02/2022 | 02:50am EDT
BMP: Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký doanh nghiệp thay đổi lần thứ 7
02/08/2022 1:28:00 CH

Công ty Cổ phần Nhựa Bình Minh công bố Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký doanh nghiệp thay đổi lần thứ 7 như sau:

Các tập tin đính kèm

Disclaimer

Binh Minh Plastics JSC published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 653 B 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 468 B 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 5 034 B 216 M 216 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 382
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart BINH MINH PLASTICS JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINH MINH PLASTICS JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 61 500,00 VND
Average target price 68 857,50 VND
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ngan Hoang Nguyen Vice Chairman & Deputy CEO
Wisit Rechaipichitgool Director & Deputy General Director-Finance
Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud Chairman
Quan Thanh Nguyen Director-Factory
Anh Hoang Pham Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BINH MINH PLASTICS JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.67%216
GEBERIT AG-33.05%18 483
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-12.75%10 083
ASTRAL LIMITED-17.43%4 801
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-18.79%4 590
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.02%3 620