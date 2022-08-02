BMP: Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký doanh nghiệp thay đổi lần thứ 7
02/08/2022 1:28:00 CH
Công ty Cổ phần Nhựa Bình Minh công bố Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký doanh nghiệp thay đổi lần thứ 7 như sau:
Các tập tin đính kèm
Disclaimer
Binh Minh Plastics JSC published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:49:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
5 653 B
Net income 2022
468 B
Net Debt 2022
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,0x
Yield 2022
4,61%
Capitalization
5 034 B
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,86x
Nbr of Employees
1 382
Free-Float
34,8%
Chart BINH MINH PLASTICS JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Technical analysis trends BINH MINH PLASTICS JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
61 500,00 VND
Average target price
68 857,50 VND
Spread / Average Target
12,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.