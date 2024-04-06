Binny Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Binny Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 582.33 million. Revenue was INR 610.35 million. Net income was INR 187.16 million. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.39. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.39.

For the six months, sales was INR 1,095.74 million compared to INR 893.49 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,124.81 million compared to INR 893.53 million a year ago. Net income was INR 382.75 million compared to INR 517.26 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.15 compared to INR 23.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.15 compared to INR 23.18 a year ago.