Binny Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
For the six months, sales was INR 1,095.74 million compared to INR 893.49 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,124.81 million compared to INR 893.53 million a year ago. Net income was INR 382.75 million compared to INR 517.26 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.15 compared to INR 23.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.15 compared to INR 23.18 a year ago.