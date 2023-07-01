Binny Mills Limited informed that Smt. S. Sahana, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company communicated her decision to resign from the post of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 30th June, 2023. Date of cessation of Smt. S. Sahana is with effect
from closing hours of 30th June, 2023. Reason for change: Smt. S. Sahana has expressed her intention to resign as Company Secretary and Compliance
Officer of the Company due to personal reasons as mentioned in her resignation letter dated 31.03.2023.
