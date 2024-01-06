Binny Mills Ltd is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of providing services and trading of goods. The Company's activities include warehousing and storage, and trading of textile materials. The Company operates through four divisions: Warehousing, Showrooms, Agencies and Bintex. The Warehousing division is engaged in renting its warehouses and is deriving rental income from it. The Showrooms division is engaged in retail selling of textile materials. The Agencies division is engaged in the business of selling tarpaulin, raincoats and bags. The Bintex division is engaged in selling textile materials, particularly uniform materials, bedspreads and other textile varieties. The Company derives rental income by letting out on rent, its warehouses situated in Perambur, Chennai. In addition, the Company is involved in retail sales of textiles, from its textile division at Chennai and from the showrooms in Bangalore.

