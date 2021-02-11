Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Binovi Technologies Corp.    VISN   CA09076N1096

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(VISN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Binovi Technologies : Partners with European Reseller Sport-Orthèse to Commercialize Hardware

02/11/2021 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Binovi Partners with European Reseller Sport-Orthèse to Commercialize Binovi Hardware
February 11, 2021

[Toronto, New York] Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSX-V:VISN | OTCQB:BNVIF | GR:2EYA) today announces that it has expanded its global reseller network with a partnership with Sport-Orthèse (www.sport-orthese.com), activating its country-specific scalable business model. This move demonstrates Binovi's ongoing efforts to optimize its revenue opportunities within its global strategy.

'As Binovi continues to successfully implement its global reseller partnerships, we remain dedicated to serving our consumers more personally and investing in the company's long-term growth opportunities. In working with Sport-Orthèse, we're signalling our dedication to our European clientele and furthering our goal for continued success on the continent.'

Adam Cegielski, Founder + CEO.

Binovi remains firmly committed to serving users through its global partners with best-in-class product innovations and customer service while leveraging partnerships to support sustainable, profitable growth world-wide. In addition to this new connection to the EU, the Company will continue to work with existing distribution partner Bernell Corporation in the United States.

'We continue to broaden our customer base and aim to provide the best possible experience, especially with respect to working with customers in their native language whenever possible. Sport-Orthèse has the reach and capabilities to ensure Binovi is well represented in the European market.'

Terry Booth, Executive Chairman

About Sport-Orthèse

Based in Marseille, France, Sport-Orthèse is an e-commerce site specializing in the sale of orthotics, sports equipment, and protective equipment for sports enthusiasts who are fond of skiing, kitesurfing, motocross, cycling, running, and other intense sports. In addition to these products, the company also provides equipment for physical preparation and at-home workouts (floor mats, rubber bands, training kits, kettlebells, etc.), as well as after-activity recovery (Compex, Hypervolt, etc.). Sport-Orthèse strives to provide professional sports and health advice and strong interaction with customers through personalized support and advice based on needs

Like

Disclaimer

Binovi Technologies Corp. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 14:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
03:19aBINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with European Reseller Sport-Orthèse to Commercia..
PU
03:01aBINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with European Reseller Sport-Orthese to Commercia..
AQ
01/28BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with STEM Sports® to Contribute to Curriculum Tha..
PU
01/28BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with STEM Sports(R) to Contribute to Curriculum t..
AQ
01/21BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Q3 2020 Revenue Up, Increasing Top-Line and Gross Margin R..
AQ
2020BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Moving forward into 2021 – A letter from Binovi Exec..
PU
2020BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Dr. Michael Gallaway to the Scientific Advisory B..
AQ
2020BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Election of Directors and Annual General and Spe..
AQ
2020BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Annual General Meeting and Investors Conference Ca..
AQ
2020BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : acquisition of VTA Software
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,69 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2020 -7,69 M -6,07 M -6,07 M
Net cash 2020 0,12 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,7 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 29,4x
EV / Sales 2020 20,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Binovi Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam R. Cegielski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rakesh Malhotra Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terry Booth Executive Chairman
Salim Mithani Director & Chief Technology Officer
Leonard Press Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP.0.00%16
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.14.21%47 098
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED17.03%46 481
OMNICELL, INC.10.06%5 588
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED32.23%3 639
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-3.27%3 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ