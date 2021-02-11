Binovi Technologies : Partners with European Reseller Sport-Orthèse to Commercialize Hardware

[Toronto, New York] Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSX-V:VISN | OTCQB:BNVIF | GR:2EYA) today announces that it has expanded its global reseller network with a partnership with Sport-Orthèse (www.sport-orthese.com), activating its country-specific scalable business model. This move demonstrates Binovi's ongoing efforts to optimize its revenue opportunities within its global strategy.

'As Binovi continues to successfully implement its global reseller partnerships, we remain dedicated to serving our consumers more personally and investing in the company's long-term growth opportunities. In working with Sport-Orthèse, we're signalling our dedication to our European clientele and furthering our goal for continued success on the continent.'

Adam Cegielski, Founder + CEO.

Binovi remains firmly committed to serving users through its global partners with best-in-class product innovations and customer service while leveraging partnerships to support sustainable, profitable growth world-wide. In addition to this new connection to the EU, the Company will continue to work with existing distribution partner Bernell Corporation in the United States.

'We continue to broaden our customer base and aim to provide the best possible experience, especially with respect to working with customers in their native language whenever possible. Sport-Orthèse has the reach and capabilities to ensure Binovi is well represented in the European market.'

Terry Booth, Executive Chairman