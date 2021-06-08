Binovi Technologies : to Debut Touch Elite During the 2021 NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo

[Toronto, New York] Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSX-V:VISN | OTCQB:BNVIF), a leader in neuro-visual technology for cognitive performance training, announces it will debut Binovi Touch Elite during the 2021 National Athletic Trainers Associations Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo (NATA), the premier live event for athletic trainers.

Binovi Touch Elite builds on the same tried-and-tested principles and activities used with Binovi Touch to measure and train key vision skills, such as reaction time, hand-eye coordination, peripheral vision skills, and more. These skills play a key role in sports performance, where even small improvements can translate into very meaningful career advancements. The original Binovi Touch device has already been in the hands of a number of high-profile sports organizations for some time, including the KU Jayhawks Football (NCAA), Dallas Stars (NHL), Sporting KC (MLS), Oklahoma State Baseball (NCAA), as well as high-performance training partners like xHockey by Bryce Salvador (former New Jersey Devils Captain), Eli Wilson Goaltending and GPG Consulting.

For the 2021 event, NATA expects over 10,000 attendees from North America and abroad to join in a virtual expo experience that builds off the previous year's successful online show offering 'robust content and engagement experiences attendees have come to expect from NATA', according to a quote from Tory Lindley MA, ATC, NATA President posted on the event's website. The virtual NATA experience is live June 22-24, 2021, and available on-demand until September 30th.

Benefiting from a complete physical redesign, Binovi Touch Elite is lighter, thinner, and has a new, flexible magnetic wall mount. Additional changes were made to the design and construction of the tactile buttons, increasing touch area, light contrast, light brightness, and sound. Despite a reduction in size, which makes the new device even more portable than its predecessor - a very important feature customers had been asking for - Binovi Touch Elite provides the same level of software performance as the existing Binovi Touch device.

'Binovi Touch Elite, developed using extensive customer feedback, is an important step up in functionality and user friendliness that will make our technology more accessible to a broader group of users, including high performance athletes. The new features and changes make for a more portable and flexible product, allowing for more opportunities for trainers and therapists to deploy Binovi's solutions in their training programs to help their clients raise improve their performance. We are looking forward to demonstrating the utility of our platform to a large and receptive audience as part of vNATA2021, where we anticipate engaging with numerous groups interested in finding out how Binovi can help them in their pursuit of peak performance.'

Adam Cegielski, CEO

Binovi Touch Elite is available now pre-order for users globally, including vision therapy practices, sports vision specialists, performance training programs, eSports gamers, active living communities, and individuals seeking to proactively improve upon their visual agility by adding vision training to their home wellness routines.

The Company continues to develop new features and products that further its leadership in the vision therapy and performance space and extend functionality. Binovi continues to progress on other product developments, including balance boards, new screen-based activities and modalities, and web-based applications.

'The new changes brought on by Binovi Touch Elite mean new proactive training and rehabilitative opportunities for athletic trainers and vision care professionals alike, allowing for more closely-tailored training and treatment plans in almost any environment. Binovi strives to bring the best in vision care and vision training tools to everyone, whether they are individuals seeking to better themselves at home, patients receiving care at a vision care practice, or athletes working on their game.'

Tania Archer, Interim COO.

Binovi Touch Elite is currently available for preorder from the company's eCommerce site (www.binovitouch.com) for a special introductory price of $4,595 for a single unit, or as part of a Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion at a cost of $6,892 for two devices, when purchased using promo code ELITE-EB2021. This promotion expires Thursday July 15, 2021 at 5:00pm EDT. Conditions apply.

To try Binovi Touch virtually now, please visit binovi.com/try-binovi-touch

Pre-order your Binovi Touch Elite now through https://www.binovitouch.com