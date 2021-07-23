Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BINTAI   MYL6998OO008

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

(BINTAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bintai Kinden Berhad : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI

07/23/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Change in Boardroom - ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI

Change in Boardroom

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of change 23 Jul 2021
Name ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI
Age 22
Gender Male
Nationality Malaysia
Designation Executive Director
Directorate Executive
Type of change Appointment

Qualifications

No
1 
Finance Investment and Risk

London Institute of Banking and Finance

Working experience and occupation 
Encik Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai graduated with an Honours Degree in Finance Investment and Risk from London Institute of Banking and Finance, United Kingdom in 2021. Prior to this, in year 2018, he has gained some experience in Corporate Finance and Investment in Equity & Commodity Derivatives during his internship with M&A Securities Sdn Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Berhad respectively, involving Initial Public Offering (IPO) exercise as well as managing portfolios of high value net worth individuals. 

Encik Noor Azri founded a UK based company involved in investment in private companies in the United Kingdom and Europe. Currently, he also sits on the Board of several subsidiary companies of Bintai Group as well as a few other private limited companies in Malaysia and United Kingdom. Save as disclosed, he does not have any directorship in other public companies.
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any) 
Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer 
Nil
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer 
Nil
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries 
Nil

Announcement Info

Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name BINTAI
Date Announced 23 Jul 2021
Category Change in Boardroom
Reference Number C03-23072021-00008

Disclaimer

Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
09:18aBINTAI KINDEN BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI
PU
07/15BINTAI KINDEN BERHAD : Others
PU
05/29BINTAI KINDEN : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period e..
PU
05/28Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quar..
CI
05/24Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Announces the Redesignation of Mohd Shakir B..
CI
05/24Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Announces the Redesignation of Ibrahim Bin O..
CI
05/23BINTAI KINDEN : Change in Remuneration Committee - ENCIK IBRAHIM BIN OTHMAN
PU
05/23BINTAI KINDEN : Change in Remuneration Committee - ENCIK MOHD SHAKIR BIN SHAHIMI
PU
04/30BINTAI KINDEN : Multiple proposals
PU
04/18BINTAI KINDEN : Multiple proposals
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58,3 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net income 2021 -9,21 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net Debt 2021 153 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Choon Lui Ong CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Chong Hong Ku Head-Accounts & Finance
Kamaruzzaman bin Shariff Non-Executive Chairman
Zakri Afandi bin Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Johari bin Mohammad Akhir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD-43.09%39
VINCI SA8.67%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.84%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED27.49%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.96%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 939