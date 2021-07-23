Bintai Kinden Berhad : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI
07/23/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Change in Boardroom - ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI
Change in Boardroom
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Date of change
23 Jul 2021
Name
ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI
Age
22
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Executive Director
Directorate
Executive
Type of change
Appointment
Qualifications
No
1
Finance Investment and Risk
London Institute of Banking and Finance
Working experience and occupation
Encik Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai graduated with an Honours Degree in Finance Investment and Risk from London Institute of Banking and Finance, United Kingdom in 2021. Prior to this, in year 2018, he has gained some experience in Corporate Finance and Investment in Equity & Commodity Derivatives during his internship with M&A Securities Sdn Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Berhad respectively, involving Initial Public Offering (IPO) exercise as well as managing portfolios of high value net worth individuals.
Encik Noor Azri founded a UK based company involved in investment in private companies in the United Kingdom and Europe. Currently, he also sits on the Board of several subsidiary companies of Bintai Group as well as a few other private limited companies in Malaysia and United Kingdom. Save as disclosed, he does not have any directorship in other public companies.
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)
Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Nil
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Nil
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
