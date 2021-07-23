Bintai Kinden Berhad : Change in Boardroom - ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI

Change in Boardroom - ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI Change in Boardroom BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of change 23 Jul 2021 Name ENCIK NOOR AZRI BIN NOOR AZERAI Age 22 Gender Male Nationality Malaysia Designation Executive Director Directorate Executive Type of change Appointment Qualifications No 1 Finance Investment and Risk London Institute of Banking and Finance

Working experience and occupation Encik Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai graduated with an Honours Degree in Finance Investment and Risk from London Institute of Banking and Finance, United Kingdom in 2021. Prior to this, in year 2018, he has gained some experience in Corporate Finance and Investment in Equity & Commodity Derivatives during his internship with M&A Securities Sdn Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Berhad respectively, involving Initial Public Offering (IPO) exercise as well as managing portfolios of high value net worth individuals. Encik Noor Azri founded a UK based company involved in investment in private companies in the United Kingdom and Europe. Currently, he also sits on the Board of several subsidiary companies of Bintai Group as well as a few other private limited companies in Malaysia and United Kingdom. Save as disclosed, he does not have any directorship in other public companies. Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any) Nil Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer Nil Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer Nil Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries Nil Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 23 Jul 2021 Category Change in Boardroom Reference Number C03-23072021-00008