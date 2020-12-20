Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - DATO ZAKRI AFANDI BIN ISMAIL

Change in Boardroom - DATO ZAKRI AFANDI BIN ISMAIL Change in Boardroom BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of change 16 Dec 2020 Name DATO ZAKRI AFANDI BIN ISMAIL Age 53 Gender Male Nationality Malaysia Designation Non Executive Director Directorate Independent and Non Executive Type of change Resignation Reason To pursue other personal commitment. Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors No Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders No Qualifications No 1 Professional Qualification Malaysian Institute of Accountants 2 Professional Qualification Certified Practising Accountants (CPA) Australia 3 Professional Qualification Chartered Accountant New Zealand (CANZ) 4 Professional Qualification Certified Financial Planners (CFP) 5 Universiti Putra Malaysia

Working experience and occupation Dato Zakri Afandi Bin Ismail graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accountancy from Universiti Putra Malaysia. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA). He is also a Fellow of Certified Practicing Accountants (CPA) Australia, a Member of Chartered Accountant New Zealand (CANZ) and a Certified Financial Planner. Dato Zakri began his career with Price Waterhouse as an Auditor from 1991 to 1995 where he was also an accounting lecturer at the University Technology of Malaysia until 1996. Subsequently, he served as a Head of the Internal Audit Department of EPE Power Corporation Berhad until 1997 before joining HBN Management Sdn Bhd up to year 1999. He sits on the Board of various private companies involved in maintenance of air traffic radar and aircraft, property development, urban services and plantation, contractor and fabricator for power, oil and gas, and general industry. Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer None Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer None Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries None Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 16 Dec 2020 Category Change in Boardroom Reference Number C03-15122020-00003