Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - DATO ZAKRI AFANDI BIN ISMAIL
12/20/2020 | 04:53am EST
Change in Boardroom - DATO ZAKRI AFANDI BIN ISMAIL
Change in Boardroom
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Date of change
16 Dec 2020
Name
DATO ZAKRI AFANDI BIN ISMAIL
Age
53
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Non Executive Director
Directorate
Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Resignation
Reason
To pursue other personal commitment.
Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors
No
Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders
No
Qualifications
No
1
Professional Qualification
Malaysian Institute of Accountants
2
Professional Qualification
Certified Practising Accountants (CPA) Australia
3
Professional Qualification
Chartered Accountant New Zealand (CANZ)
4
Professional Qualification
Certified Financial Planners (CFP)
5
Universiti Putra Malaysia
Working experience and occupation
Dato Zakri Afandi Bin Ismail graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accountancy from Universiti Putra Malaysia. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA). He is also a Fellow of Certified Practicing Accountants (CPA) Australia, a Member of Chartered Accountant New Zealand (CANZ) and a Certified Financial Planner.
Dato Zakri began his career with Price Waterhouse as an Auditor from 1991 to 1995 where he was also an accounting lecturer at the University Technology of Malaysia until 1996. Subsequently, he served as a Head of the Internal Audit Department of EPE Power Corporation Berhad until 1997 before joining HBN Management Sdn Bhd up to year 1999. He sits on the Board of various private companies involved in maintenance of air traffic radar and aircraft, property development, urban services and plantation, contractor and fabricator for power, oil and gas, and general industry.
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
None
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
None
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 09:52:02 UTC