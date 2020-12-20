Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - DATUK SHARIFAH KADNARIAH BINTI SYED AHMAD

Change in Boardroom - DATUK SHARIFAH KADNARIAH BINTI SYED AHMAD Change in Boardroom BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of change 16 Dec 2020 Name DATUK SHARIFAH KADNARIAH BINTI SYED AHMAD Age 49 Gender Female Nationality Malaysia Designation Director Directorate Executive Type of change Resignation Reason To pursue other personal commitment. Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors No Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders No Qualifications No 1 LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law, University of London, United Kingdom 2 LLB Hons, Middlesex University London, United Kingdom 3 PgDip BVC, University of West England, Bristol, United Kingdom

Working experience and occupation Datuk Sharifah Kadnariah Binti Syed Ahmad graduated with a LLB Hons (upper second class) from Middlesex University London, United Kingdom. Then she pursued her studies and completed her law qualification, PgDip BVC from University of West England, Bristol in 2007 and was called to the Bar by the Honourable Inner Temple Society. In 2009, she completed her LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law from the University of London. She is a Member of the Malaysian Institute of Arbitrators and a Certified Enterprise Risk Manager (ERM) of the Institute of Enterprise Risk Practitioners. Datuk Sharifah was an experienced practising lawyer over a great number of years that covers litigation, commercial, employment and family law. Her experience in legal practise and ERM knowledge enable her to contribute resourcefully to the Company. Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer None Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer None Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries Direct shareholding of 60,000 ordinary shares in Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad ('Bintai'). Remarks : Datuk Sharifah Kadnariah Binti Syed Ahmad remains as a Director of the following subsidiaries of the Company: 1) Bintai Integrated Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd [199801012774 (468902-K)]; and 2) Optimal Property Management Sdn Bhd [201401005402 (1081481-H)] ('OPM').

Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 16 Dec 2020 Category Change in Boardroom Reference Number C03-15122020-00009