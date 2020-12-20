Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - DATUK SHARIFAH KADNARIAH BINTI SYED AHMAD
12/20/2020 | 04:53am EST
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Date of change
16 Dec 2020
Name
DATUK SHARIFAH KADNARIAH BINTI SYED AHMAD
Age
49
Gender
Female
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Director
Directorate
Executive
Type of change
Resignation
Reason
To pursue other personal commitment.
Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors
No
Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders
No
Qualifications
No
1
LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law, University of London, United Kingdom
2
LLB Hons, Middlesex University London, United Kingdom
3
PgDip BVC, University of West England, Bristol, United Kingdom
Working experience and occupation
Datuk Sharifah Kadnariah Binti Syed Ahmad graduated with a LLB Hons (upper second class) from Middlesex University London, United Kingdom. Then she pursued her studies and completed her law qualification, PgDip BVC from University of West England, Bristol in 2007 and was called to the Bar by the Honourable Inner Temple Society. In 2009, she completed her LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law from the University of London. She is a Member of the Malaysian Institute of Arbitrators and a Certified Enterprise Risk Manager (ERM) of the Institute of Enterprise Risk Practitioners.
Datuk Sharifah was an experienced practising lawyer over a great number of years that covers litigation, commercial, employment and family law. Her experience in legal practise and ERM knowledge enable her to contribute resourcefully to the Company.
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
None
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
None
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Direct shareholding of 60,000 ordinary shares in Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad ('Bintai').
Remarks :
Datuk Sharifah Kadnariah Binti Syed Ahmad remains as a Director of the following subsidiaries of the Company:
1) Bintai Integrated Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd [199801012774 (468902-K)]; and
2) Optimal Property Management Sdn Bhd [201401005402 (1081481-H)] ('OPM').
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 09:52:02 UTC