Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - MR DAIJI FUJIOKA

12/20/2020 | 04:53am EST
Change in Boardroom - MR DAIJI FUJIOKA
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Date of change
16 Dec 2020
Name
MR DAIJI FUJIOKA
Age
49
Gender
Male
Nationality
Japan
Designation
Alternate Director
Directorate
Non Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Cessation of Office
Reason
Ceased to be an Alternate Director upon the resignation of Mr. Yen Yew Wing @ Yen Yew Ming as Director of the Company.
Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors
No
Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders
No
Qualifications
No
Working experience and occupation
Mr. Daiji Fujioka graduated with a Degree in Economics from Keio University, Japan in March 1996. Upon his graduation, he joined Kinden Corporation (Kinden) as Administrator in the Administration Department before he was transferred to Atsugi Construction Office, Yokohama in 1998. In 2000, he was transferred to the International Division in Tokyo and held the position as an Assistant Manager in the Administration Department. Then in 2006, as part of his career development program, he was relocated to a branch office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates to oversee the Administration and Finance Department. Two (2) years later, he was promoted as a Deputy General Manager in Dubai and Abu Dhabi branch before he was made a General Manager to continuously oversee the business and smooth operations there in 2010. He was relocated to Tokyo in 2012 and assigned to the Administration Department, Affiliated Companies Management Team, International Division as an Assistant Manager before promoted as an Assistant General Manager to oversee the operations in the Singapore branch office in 2013. Currently, he is the Chief Manager, Administration Team, Business Promotion Department International Division in Kinden Head Office, Japan.
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
None
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
None
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Mr. Daiji Fujioka, an employee of Kinden, is deemed to be interested in the securities of the Company by virtue of Kinden being a substantial shareholder of the Company.
