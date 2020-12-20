Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - MR DAIJI FUJIOKA

Change in Boardroom - MR DAIJI FUJIOKA Change in Boardroom BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of change 16 Dec 2020 Name MR DAIJI FUJIOKA Age 49 Gender Male Nationality Japan Designation Alternate Director Directorate Non Independent and Non Executive Type of change Cessation of Office Reason Ceased to be an Alternate Director upon the resignation of Mr. Yen Yew Wing @ Yen Yew Ming as Director of the Company. Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors No Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders No Qualifications No 1

Working experience and occupation Mr. Daiji Fujioka graduated with a Degree in Economics from Keio University, Japan in March 1996. Upon his graduation, he joined Kinden Corporation (Kinden) as Administrator in the Administration Department before he was transferred to Atsugi Construction Office, Yokohama in 1998. In 2000, he was transferred to the International Division in Tokyo and held the position as an Assistant Manager in the Administration Department. Then in 2006, as part of his career development program, he was relocated to a branch office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates to oversee the Administration and Finance Department. Two (2) years later, he was promoted as a Deputy General Manager in Dubai and Abu Dhabi branch before he was made a General Manager to continuously oversee the business and smooth operations there in 2010. He was relocated to Tokyo in 2012 and assigned to the Administration Department, Affiliated Companies Management Team, International Division as an Assistant Manager before promoted as an Assistant General Manager to oversee the operations in the Singapore branch office in 2013. Currently, he is the Chief Manager, Administration Team, Business Promotion Department International Division in Kinden Head Office, Japan. Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer None Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer None Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries Mr. Daiji Fujioka, an employee of Kinden, is deemed to be interested in the securities of the Company by virtue of Kinden being a substantial shareholder of the Company. Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 16 Dec 2020 Category Change in Boardroom Reference Number C03-16122020-00004