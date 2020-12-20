Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - MR ONG PUAY KOON

Change in Boardroom - MR ONG PUAY KOON Change in Boardroom BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of change 16 Dec 2020 Name MR ONG PUAY KOON Age 77 Gender Male Nationality Malaysia Designation Vice Chairman Directorate Executive Type of change Resignation Reason To pursue other personal commitment. Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors No Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders No Qualifications No 1 2 Professional Qualification Institute of Incorporated Engineers, United Kingdom

Working experience and occupation Mr. Ong Puay Koon graduated with a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Singapore Polytechnic in 1965. He is an Associate Member of the Institution of Incorporated Engineers, United Kingdom since 1978. Mr. Ong began his career as an engineer in charge of Project Management and Project Financing. His commitment towards his career has enabled him to be an experienced engineer in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Design and Construction works. His in-depth knowledge and experience has contributed significantly to the growth and expansion of the company where he managed to lead the business development team. In 1982, he together with the late Tuan Syed Ahmad Bin Abu Bakar and Kinden Corporation of Japan had formed Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer Mr. Ong Puay Koon is the father of Mr. Ong Choon Lui, the Group Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer None Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries Deemed interested in 61,517,184 ordinary shares held by Bintai Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd and Bin Tai Holdings Pte Ltd pursuant to Section 8(4) of the Companies Act 2016. Remarks : Mr. Ong Puay Koon remains as a Director in the following subsidiaries of the Company: 1) Bintai Integrated Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd [199801012774 (468902-K)]; and 2) Optimal Property Management Sdn Bhd [201401005402 (1081481-H)].

