Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - MR ONG PUAY KOON

12/20/2020 | 04:53am EST
Change in Boardroom
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Date of change
16 Dec 2020
Name
MR ONG PUAY KOON
Age
77
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Vice Chairman
Directorate
Executive
Type of change
Resignation
Reason
To pursue other personal commitment.
Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors
No
Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders
No
Qualifications
No
1
2
Professional Qualification
Institute of Incorporated Engineers, United Kingdom
Working experience and occupation
Mr. Ong Puay Koon graduated with a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Singapore Polytechnic in 1965. He is an Associate Member of the Institution of Incorporated Engineers, United Kingdom since 1978.
Mr. Ong began his career as an engineer in charge of Project Management and Project Financing. His commitment towards his career has enabled him to be an experienced engineer in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Design and Construction works. His in-depth knowledge and experience has contributed significantly to the growth and expansion of the company where he managed to lead the business development team. In 1982, he together with the late Tuan Syed Ahmad Bin Abu Bakar and Kinden Corporation of Japan had formed Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Mr. Ong Puay Koon is the father of Mr. Ong Choon Lui, the Group Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
None
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Deemed interested in 61,517,184 ordinary shares held by Bintai Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd and Bin Tai Holdings Pte Ltd pursuant to Section 8(4) of the Companies Act 2016.
Remarks :
Mr. Ong Puay Koon remains as a Director in the following subsidiaries of the Company:
1) Bintai Integrated Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd [199801012774 (468902-K)]; and
2) Optimal Property Management Sdn Bhd [201401005402 (1081481-H)].
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 09:52:02 UTC