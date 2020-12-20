Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - MR YEN YEW WING @ YEN YEW MING
12/20/2020 | 04:53am EST
Change in Boardroom
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Date of change
16 Dec 2020
Name
MR YEN YEW WING @ YEN YEW MING
Age
67
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Executive Director
Directorate
Executive
Type of change
Resignation
Reason
To pursue other personal commitment.
Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors
No
Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders
No
Qualifications
No
1
Working experience and occupation
Mr. Yen Yew Wing @ Yen Yew Ming graduated with a Degree in Electrical Engineering (Hons) from University of Malaya in 1978. He began his career as a Project Engineer in an engineering company in 1979 before joining Bintai Kindenko (M) Sdn Bhd in 1982. He took the opportunity to gain more knowledge during the Malaysia's Look East Policy', where he was actively involved in the design and electrical installation for some foreign investments. Throughout the years with Bintai Group, he has vast experiences in mechanical and electrical engineering works which enable him to contribute significantly to Bintai Group. He is the President of Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
None
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
None
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
None
Remarks :
1) Mr. Yen Yew Wing @ Yen Yew Ming is redesignated as a Group Chief Operating Officer of the Company.
2) Mr. Yen Yew Wing @ Yen Yew Ming remains as a Director of the following subsidiaries of the Company:-
a) Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd [198201010052 (89776-P)];
b) Bintai Integrated Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd [19980101277(468902-K)];
c) Bintai Trading Sdn Bhd [199401005095 (290774-H)];
d) Bintai Property Development Sdn Bhd [199201004635 (236139-V)];
e) Bintai Asset Holdings Sdn Bhd [200501025691 (707824-A)];
f) Bintai Kinden Sdn Bhd [199801014388 (470517-X)];
g) Proven Seal (M) Sdn Bhd [201201012013 (985530-P)]; and
h) Medi Dinamik Sdn Bhd [ 201901001330 (1310656-A)].
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 09:52:02 UTC