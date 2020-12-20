Bintai Kinden : Change in Boardroom - MR YEN YEW WING @ YEN YEW MING

Change in Boardroom - MR YEN YEW WING @ YEN YEW MING Change in Boardroom BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of change 16 Dec 2020 Name MR YEN YEW WING @ YEN YEW MING Age 67 Gender Male Nationality Malaysia Designation Executive Director Directorate Executive Type of change Resignation Reason To pursue other personal commitment. Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors No Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders No Qualifications No 1

Working experience and occupation Mr. Yen Yew Wing @ Yen Yew Ming graduated with a Degree in Electrical Engineering (Hons) from University of Malaya in 1978. He began his career as a Project Engineer in an engineering company in 1979 before joining Bintai Kindenko (M) Sdn Bhd in 1982. He took the opportunity to gain more knowledge during the Malaysia's Look East Policy', where he was actively involved in the design and electrical installation for some foreign investments. Throughout the years with Bintai Group, he has vast experiences in mechanical and electrical engineering works which enable him to contribute significantly to Bintai Group. He is the President of Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer None Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer None Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries None Remarks : 1) Mr. Yen Yew Wing @ Yen Yew Ming is redesignated as a Group Chief Operating Officer of the Company. 2) Mr. Yen Yew Wing @ Yen Yew Ming remains as a Director of the following subsidiaries of the Company:- a) Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd [198201010052 (89776-P)]; b) Bintai Integrated Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd [19980101277(468902-K)]; c) Bintai Trading Sdn Bhd [199401005095 (290774-H)]; d) Bintai Property Development Sdn Bhd [199201004635 (236139-V)]; e) Bintai Asset Holdings Sdn Bhd [200501025691 (707824-A)]; f) Bintai Kinden Sdn Bhd [199801014388 (470517-X)]; g) Proven Seal (M) Sdn Bhd [201201012013 (985530-P)]; and h) Medi Dinamik Sdn Bhd [ 201901001330 (1310656-A)].

Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 16 Dec 2020 Category Change in Boardroom Reference Number C03-15122020-00006