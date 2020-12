Change in Nomination Committee - DATO' ZAKRI AFANDI BIN ISMAIL BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Type of Board Committee Nomination Committee Date of change 16 Dec 2020 Salutation DATO' Name ZAKRI AFANDI BIN ISMAIL Age 53 Gender Male Nationality Malaysia Type of change Resignation Designation Member of Nomination Committee Directorate Independent and Non Executive Composition of Nomination Committee(Name and Directorate of members after change) (i) Johari Bin Mohd Akhir (Chairman/Independent Non-Executive Director); (ii) Tan Sri Dato' Kamaruzzaman Bin Shariff (Member/Independent Non-Executive Chairman); and (iii) Ooi Jit Huat (Member/Independent Non-Executive Director)

Remarks : By virtue of his resignation as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 16 Dec 2020 Category Change in Nomination Committee Reference Number C08-16122020-00004