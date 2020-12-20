Bintai Kinden : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATUK SHARIFAH KADNARIAH BINTI SYED AHMAD

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
|
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
DATUK SHARIFAH KADNARIAH BINTI SYED AHMAD
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Datuk Sharifah Kadnariah Binti Syed Ahmad
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
RM1.00 per share
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Disposal in the open market
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
60,000
|
Direct (%)
|
0.017
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
0
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0.000
|
Date of notice
|
16/12/2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
16/12/2020
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
BINTAI
|
Date Announced
|
16 Dec 2020
|
Category
|
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS4-16122020-00004
Disclaimer
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 09:52:01 UTC