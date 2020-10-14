Bintai Kinden : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
10/14/2020 | 11:10am EDT
Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Date of transaction
07 Oct 2020
Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Type of changes
Resale
Total number of treasury shares changed (units)
200,000
Minimum price paid for each share sold ($$)
0.700
Maximum price paid for each share sold ($$)
0.700
Total consideration received ($$)
140000.00
Total number of treasury shares held after the resale or transfer
798,800
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation (no. of shares) (units)
317,492,940
Announcement Info
Company Name
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name
BINTAI
Date Announced
07 Oct 2020
Category
Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
Reference Number
SB4-07102020-00001
Disclaimer
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:09:07 UTC
Sales 2020
89,9 M
21,7 M
21,7 M
Net income 2020
-0,36 M
-0,09 M
-0,09 M
Net Debt 2020
159 M
38,2 M
38,2 M
P/E ratio 2020
-44,1x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
217 M
52,4 M
52,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,19x
EV / Sales 2020
1,94x
Nbr of Employees
398
Free-Float
39,7%
Technical analysis trends BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
