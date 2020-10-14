Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Bintai Kinden Corporation    BINTAI   MYL6998OO008

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION

(BINTAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bintai Kinden : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of transaction 07 Oct 2020
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Type of changes Resale
Total number of treasury shares changed (units) 200,000
Minimum price paid for each share sold ($$) 0.700
Maximum price paid for each share sold ($$) 0.700
Total consideration received ($$) 140000.00
Total number of treasury shares held after the resale or transfer 798,800
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation (no. of shares) (units) 317,492,940

Announcement Info

Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name BINTAI
Date Announced 07 Oct 2020
Category Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
Reference Number SB4-07102020-00001

Disclaimer

Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:09:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
11:10aBINTAI KINDEN : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
PU
10:55aBINTAI KINDEN : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
PU
10:55aBINTAI KINDEN : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
PU
10:55aBINTAI KINDEN : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
PU
10:55aBINTAI KINDEN : Change in Principal Officer
PU
10/05GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
10/05BINTAI KINDEN : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
PU
09/23NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raising proposed private placement
PU
09/17BINTAI KINDEN : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
PU
09/17BINTAI KINDEN : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 89,9 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2020 -0,36 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net Debt 2020 159 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 217 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bintai Kinden Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Lui Ong CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Kamaruzzaman bin Shariff Non-Executive Chairman
Chong Hong Ku Head-Accounts & Finance
Puay Koon Ong Executive Vice Chairman
Zakri Afandi bin Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION486.96%52
VINCI SA-26.32%49 448
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%31 787
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.58%18 569
FERROVIAL, S.A.-24.10%17 829
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.98%17 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group