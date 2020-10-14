Bintai Kinden : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares

Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of transaction 07 Oct 2020 Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Type of changes Resale Total number of treasury shares changed (units) 200,000 Minimum price paid for each share sold ($$) 0.700 Maximum price paid for each share sold ($$) 0.700 Total consideration received ($$) 140000.00 Total number of treasury shares held after the resale or transfer 798,800 Adjusted issued capital after cancellation (no. of shares) (units) 317,492,940 Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 07 Oct 2020 Category Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares Reference Number SB4-07102020-00001